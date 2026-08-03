Consumers Credit Union Announces New Branch Location in Huntley, Illinois

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We think of ourselves as the people in your corner, and we're thrilled to add this corner to our map.” — Sean Rathjen, CEO

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers Credit Union (CCU; $4.6 billion, Lake Forest, IL) is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new branch location in Huntley, Illinois, this fall."We're eager to be joining the vibrant community in and around Huntley,” said Sean Rathjen, Chief Executive Officer. "Current CCU members in the area will enjoy more convenient branch access, and we'll be able to introduce our award-winning products and member service to more people. We think of ourselves as the people in your corner, and we're thrilled to add this corner to our map."Additional branch locations are one of the most frequent requests from members, according to Rathjen.The new Consumers Credit Union branch is located at 12880 IL-47 in Huntley. All are welcome to visit the new location for the grand opening on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Consumers Credit Union (CCU) has $4.6 billion in assets and serves more than 287,000 members. It is the state's fifth-largest credit union in terms of assets and has the largest network of branches. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU’s products and services, or for information on how to join, visit myconsumers.org

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