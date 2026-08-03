Mississippi Quitline Available to Help Residents Quit Tobacco

Jackson, Miss.— The Mississippi Quitline is a valuable tool that provides resources to help Mississippians quit tobacco and nicotine products through free, confidential, evidence-based cessation services.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the state and continues to contribute to heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic lung disease and other serious health conditions.

During the most recent operational year, 51% of Quitline participants reported living with one or more chronic health conditions, underscoring the vital role tobacco cessation plays in improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of chronic disease. During this period, 5,819 Mississippians contacted the Quitline, and 3,084 enrolled in evidence-based tobacco cessation treatment services. Among those who enrolled, 73.8% utilized nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) as part of their quit journey, demonstrating the continued importance of proven cessation tools in helping participants achieve tobacco-free lives.

The Mississippi Quitline offers comprehensive cessation services at no cost, including:

Personalized coaching from trained tobacco treatment specialists

Free nicotine replacement therapy (for eligible participants)

Customized quit plans designed to meet individual needs

Digital tools, text messaging, and online resources for continued support

Specialized services for priority populations, including pregnant and postpartum individuals, veterans, and individuals living with behavioral or mental health conditions

If you're ready to quit tobacco, now is the time. The Mississippi Quitline is free, confidential, and proven to help people quit successfully. Together, we can build a healthier, tobacco-free Mississippi.

To enroll:

Call: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669)

Visit: quitnow.net/MS