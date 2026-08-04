New AutoPacific Study Reveals Seating and Driver Assistance Features Top the List of Most-Wanted Features

2026 AutoPacific Future Vehicle Planner Top 15 Features The top must-have features for 2026 come from a variety of categories, including safety, convenience, and seating/comfort, with All Wheel Drive and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto topping the list. AutoPacific data reveals that consumers who currently have autonomous driving technology in their vehicle are more likely to desire that feature on their next new vehicle than those who don’t, regardless of whether or not they have used the feature.

AutoPacific announces the top 15 features wanted by new vehicle shoppers, with seating, safety and driver assistance features topping the list.

The top 15 features just touch the surface of the insights the Future Vehicle Planner can offer” — Deborah Grieb

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted automotive market research and consulting firm, AutoPacific , today announced results from its recently released 2026 Future Vehicle Planner , finding seating, safety and driver assistance features topping the list of features wanted by new vehicle shoppers. The study, now in its 5th year, surveys over 19,000 licensed drivers who intend to acquire a new vehicle within the next three years, about the features and technologies they want to have in that vehicle. Over 160 features are surveyed, in addition to collecting vehicle considerations and intentions, as well as thoughts on vehicles and technology, Chinese brand vehicles, autonomous driving technology, EVs and more. This year’s study includes 25 features new to the study as well as some restructured questions to gain more detailed insight into consumer preferences. “The top 15 features just touch the surface of the insights the Future Vehicle Planner can offer,” explains AutoPacific Director of Marketing and Consumer Insights Deborah Grieb. “Our study is structured to enable deep-dives into who specifically wants each feature and where it is most applicable by using extensive demographics, psychographics, vehicle use, and purchase intention data to uncover the why's.”Making up the top 15 are 6 features repeating their top rank from 2025, while the remaining 9 features are new, or returning from a previous year to the list. One all-new feature landed in the top 15: Auto Park, a feature described to respondents as enabling the vehicle to park itself in a spot identified by the driver, while the driver is either inside the vehicle or standing nearby.All-Wheel Drive and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Among Top Must-Have FeaturesIn 2025 AutoPacific went beyond collecting consumer demand for features and started collecting the importance of having that feature. The top must-have features for 2026 come from a variety of categories, including safety, convenience, and seating/comfort, with All Wheel Drive and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto topping the list. “AutoPacific is focused on the future of automotive and some of that includes our survey evolving in ways that best help our clients make smart decisions,” says AutoPacific President and Chief Analyst, Ed Kim. “Collecting data on the importance of having a feature enables clients to make strategic decisions about standard features, optional packages and model and trim line enhancements.”AutoPacific’s study also includes features that are specific to certain segments or intentions, including EV and PHEV intenders, pickup intenders, and those who plan to tow with their vehicle. As range and charging are a strong decision-making factor for EV and PHEV intenders, the top must-have feature among these respondents are an extended range battery pack, followed by DC ultra fast charging.Demand for Driver Assistance and Safety Features is on the RiseOver the years, some driver assistance and safety features have become required by law. Features like backup cameras and emergency braking systems, once surveyed by AutoPacific, are now found in every new vehicle. Yet beyond those required features, it is becoming increasingly common for consumers to find more advanced safety systems in new vehicles. So not surprisingly, as penetration rates increase, AutoPacific data show demand for driver assistance and safety features is on the rise, with upward trending demand for several features, including Lane Change Assist, Unresponsive Driver Stop Assist, Safe Vehicle Exit Alert, Blind Spot Cameras, and Adaptive Smart Headlights. Other notable increases outside of these categories include Remote Summon, Four Wheel Steering, and Auto Seat Adjustment.Consumers are More Comfortable with Autonomous Driving Technology; Experience Drives InterestAs automakers continue to adopt autonomous driving features of varying levels, AutoPacific data shows that consumers are becoming more comfortable with the technology, with Gen Y leading the way. Compared to the total sample of respondents, Gen Y new vehicle intenders, ages 32-49, are 6%pts more likely to say they trust car safety systems that prevent accidents automatically and feel comfortable with features that enable their vehicle to handle driving tasks like staying it its lane or parallel parking.AutoPacific data also reveals that consumers who currently have autonomous driving technology in their vehicle are more likely to desire that feature on their next new vehicle than those who don’t, regardless of whether or not they have used the feature. However, future demand increases even more from those who have personally used it. It should also be noted that satisfaction is high among those who have used their autonomous driving system, with 91% of those respondents saying they are satisfied with the ease of use, 89% satisfied with the reliability and 87% satisfied with the value/worth the money.About AutoPacificAutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product consulting firm providing clients with industry intelligence and sales forecasting. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary and syndicated research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers, and suppliers worldwide, including its highly recognized Future Attribute Demand Study (FADS). The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Carolinas. Additional information can be found at http://www.autopacific.com

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