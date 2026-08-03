Texas Mead & Music Festival to Make North Texas Debut Sept. 19 at Scarborough Faire

Photo courtesy of Southwest Festivals

Tickets on sale now for the Sept. 19 Texas Mead & Music Festival, 1-7 p.m. at Scarborough Faire, with mead, music and artisans.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before beer was brewed and before wine became the drink of kings, there was mead.Crafted by fermenting honey with water and yeast, mead is considered the world's oldest alcoholic beverage. Enjoyed by ancient civilizations, celebrated during medieval feasts and forever linked with Renaissance history and folklore, mead is now one of the fastest-growing craft beverage categories as adventurous drinkers rediscover its rich history, remarkable versatility and modern appeal.That growing interest comes to North Texas for the first time from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, as the Texas Mead & Music Festival makes its North Texas debut at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie. Tickets are on sale now. A portion of proceeds benefits the Texas Mead Association, supporting education, collaboration and the continued growth of mead making across the state.Produced by Southwest Festivals, creators of the nationally recognized Scarborough Renaissance Festival and Scarborough's Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival, the one-day celebration features award-winning Texas meads, live music on five stages, artisan shopping, educational presentations and several of Scarborough's Hollow's signature attractions."There is no better place to celebrate mead than Scarborough Faire," said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals. "For decades, guests have associated our Renaissance Festival with mead, history and craftsmanship. The Texas Mead & Music Festival builds on that tradition while introducing visitors to today's incredible Texas mead makers."A FESTIVAL WORTH THE DRIVELocated just 30 miles south of Dallas, the festival offers far more than a tasting event. Guests can:Sample handcrafted meads from 13 award-winning Texas meaderies.Meet the meadmakers behind one of Texas' fastest-growing craft beverage industries.Enjoy Texas Country and Red Dirt performances on five stages.Learn from experienced meadmakers and beekeepers during educational presentations.Shop artisan vendors offering handcrafted goods, specialty foods and unique gifts.Experience Scarborough's Hollow attractions, including Blackthorn Haunted Castle, Trickster's 3D Fun House and the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt.WHAT EXACTLY IS MEAD?Made by fermenting honey with water and yeast, mead predates both beer and grape wine by thousands of years. While often called "honey wine," it stands in a category all its own. Depending on the honey and ingredients used, meads can range from crisp and dry to rich and sweet, still or sparkling, appealing to wine lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, bourbon aficionados and adventurous food lovers alike.Texas honey gives every mead its own distinctive character. From Hill Country wildflowers and East Texas forests to mesquite blooms across the plains, the floral source of the honey shapes each mead's aroma and flavor.MEET THE MAKERSThe festival showcases 13 Texas meaderies representing communities across North, Central and East Texas, including Dancing Bee Winery, Rohan Meadery at Blissful Folly Farm, Breaking Brew Meadery, Fox & Raven Mead, Texas Longhouse Meadery, Valkyrie's Kiss Mead, Bee Immortal Mead, Curmudgeons Mead, Bee & Brew, RenMead, Vinland Meads, Thorin's Mead and Lonestar Meadery."People are often surprised by mead," said Carlos Herrera, president of the Texas Mead Association and owner and meadmaker at Texas Longhouse Meadery in Wylie. "It's incredibly diverse, and there's truly something for every palate. The Texas Mead & Music Festival lets people explore meads from across the state, meet the makers and experience firsthand why this ancient beverage is enjoying such a remarkable revival."LEARN FROM THE EXPERTSAdmission includes Mead Education presentations throughout the day in the Harvest Garden. Guests can learn how honey becomes mead, discover the vital role of honey bees in agriculture, explore mead's journey from ancient civilizations to today's thriving craft beverage movement and, for VIP guests, learn the basics of home mead making.FIVE STAGES OF TEXAS MUSICFive stages of live entertainment will showcase Texas Country, Red Dirt and Americana artists, including Kin Faux, Don Louis, Ronnie and The Redwoods, Henry Merchant, Matt Hillyer and many more.TICKETSTickets are available at TXMeadFest.com Adult General Admission (21+) | $38.50 plus tax includes one-day admission, six mead samples, a commemorative tasting cup, parking, live music, educational presentations, artisan vendors and festival activities.General Admission (Ages 5-20) | $11 plus tax. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.Adult VIP Admission (21+) | $55 plus tax includes noon entry, a dedicated entrance, 12 mead samples, a commemorative tasting cup and access to Blackthorn Haunted Castle, Trickster's 3D Fun House and the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt.VIP Admission (Ages 5-20) | $22 plus tax includes early admission and premium attraction access. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.Optional add-ons include Blackthorn Haunted Castle, Trickster's 3D Fun House, the Secrets of Rottingwood Cemetery Scavenger Hunt and Reserved Premium Parking.Complete schedules, ticket information and festival details are available at TXMeadFest.com.

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