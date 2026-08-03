Metalmark Launches Pasoh™ Indoor Environmental Quality Sensor and Introduces the Metalmark Assessment

A leading innovator in air filtration technology

New sensing and assessment offerings provide continuous visibility into indoor environmental conditions and support insight, preparation, and planning

For too long, organizations have been asked to manage indoor conditions they cannot actually see” — Sissi Liu, CEO and co-founder of Metalmark

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metalmark , a leading innovator in environmental health systems and air intelligence, announces the launch of Pasoh ™, an indoor environmental quality (IEQ) sensor, and the introduction of the Metalmark Assessment, a structured engagement that combines Pasoh measurements with analysis and planning support. Together, the offerings give healthcare networks, schools, senior care communities, and workplaces ongoing visibility into conditions in monitored spaces across a site, campus, or multi-site portfolio.Pasoh monitors indoor environmental conditions relevant to occupant health, comfort, and building performance: particulate matter across multiple particle-size ranges from PM0.5 through PM10, along with carbon dioxide, TVOC and NOx indices, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, ozone, temperature and relative humidity, and ambient sound level*.Metalmark’s cloud-based analytics organize those signals into clear views of indoor environmental conditions across rooms, buildings, and time periods. The system offers notifications and operator-facing dashboards through Metalmark’s web and mobile applications, helping teams identify patterns, compare sites, and support preparation and planning. For organizations that deploy Metalmark’s Tatamaself-renewing air cleaner, the data can also help teams compare conditions before and after Tatama operation, while supporting visibility across multiple sites.Individual readings or equipment specifications may not reveal how conditions vary across a building or change over time. By pairing continuous sensing with analysis, Pasoh gives leaders a clearer, site-specific view of indoor conditions room by room and site by site.“For too long, organizations have been asked to manage indoor conditions they cannot actually see,” said Sissi Liu, CEO and co-founder of Metalmark. A public air-quality index (AQI), even one in the ‘Moderate’ category, reports outdoor air quality; it was not designed to show what is happening inside a particular clinic, school, or office. Pasoh and the Metalmark Assessment give leaders site-specific insight they can use to better understand their vulnerabilities, plan for changing conditions, and make more informed preparedness and operational decisions.”The launch arrives as organizations face longer wildfire-smoke seasons and heightened expectations around indoor environmental readiness. Pasoh and the Metalmark Assessment can help teams identify which sites and spaces may be more vulnerable, evaluate existing preparedness, and develop plans for smoke events and everyday indoor environmental management.“Filters and air cleaners are most useful when organizations can understand how indoor conditions change over time,” Liu added. “Continuous sensing paired with intelligence provides a clearer record of those conditions and information leaders can use for planning, execution, and communication.”Organizations can begin with a Metalmark Assessment, a fixed-scope engagement that includes an approximately 60-day Pasoh deployment with access to Metalmark’s cloud-based analytics; a report with a spatial digital twin, key findings, and recommended actions; and an optional smoke-preparedness plan informed by relevant recommendations in ASHRAE Guideline 44-2024. The Assessment is designed to provide a practical starting point for understanding current conditions and informing future preparation and planning. Pasoh and the Metalmark Assessment are available now as part of the Metalmark platform of products and services, alongside Metalmark's other patented products.* Pasoh does not record or transmit audio.About MetalmarkMetalmark develops environmental health systems that help organizations measure and understand indoor environmental conditions, interpret patterns, and support mitigation planning. Originally inspired by nanostructures found in the wings of the metalmark butterfly, the company combines sensing, analytics, mitigation, and advanced materials to address growing environmental risks inside buildings. For more information, visit https://metalmark.xyz

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