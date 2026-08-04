Westchester Plastic Surgeon Explores Link Between Breast Reduction and Relief From Chronic Back/Neck Pain

Dr. Neal Goldberg, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in NYC, explains how breast reduction can alleviate chronic pain in the back, neck, and shoulders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those with disproportionately large, heavy breasts — medically known as “macromastia” or “breast hypertrophy” — the weight of excessive breast tissue can cause a myriad of physical symptoms that interfere with daily life, including bra strap indentations, labored breathing, and skin irritation. Perhaps the most commonly shared experience for women with an excessive breast size is chronic pain in the back, neck, and shoulders. This day-to-day discomfort not only affects posture and quality of life, but it may also inhibit exercise and the ability to live an active, confident lifestyle. As a board-certified plastic surgeon in Westchester County , New York City, Dr. Neal Goldberg details how breast reduction can offer a lasting solution to chronic pain caused by one’s breast size.Aside from the practical difficulties presented by a heavy breast size, such as the inability to find supportive bras and interference with physical activities, many don't realize how the breasts’ size and weight can directly contribute to musculoskeletal pain. Patients who have struggled with daily discomfort for years as a result of their breasts often turn to breast reduction when their symptoms have not responded to more conservative approaches, such as physical therapy, chiropractic care, or over-the-counter pain management. Unlike similar procedures like a breast lift , breast reduction surgery can provide lasting pain relief that goes beyond cosmetic improvement.Breast reduction, medically known as reduction mammaplasty, is designed to remove excess glandular tissue, fat, and skin to achieve a lighter bust size more proportional to one’s body frame. As a result, many women report significant improvements in posture, reduced strain on the shoulders and spine, and less tension headaches associated with carrying excess weight in the chest.Dr. Goldberg emphasizes that individuals with heavy breasts who struggle with persistent upper back, shoulder, and neck discomfort can schedule a consultation to determine whether breast reduction is a medically appropriate treatment option. When chronic pain is accompanied by grooved indentations from bra straps, skin irritation beneath the breasts, or labored breathing, this can be a telling indication that a patient may benefit from breast reduction.About Neal D. Goldberg, MD, FACSDr. Neal Goldberg is a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Based in the Westchester County region of New York City, Dr. Goldberg is a Castle Connolly“Top Doctor” and has been featured in publications like New York and Westchester magazines. He has been recognized as a Super Doctorfor several consecutive years, which highlights the top medical providers across several different healthcare specialties. In addition to his board certification, Dr. Goldberg is also an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Neal Goldberg is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit doctorgoldberg.com, facebook.com/nealgoldbergmd, and @nealdgoldbergmdon Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.doctorgoldberg.com/news-room/westchester-plastic-surgeon-explores-link-between-breast-reduction-and-relief-from-chronic-back-neck-pain/ ###Neal D. Goldberg495 Central Park AvenueScarsdale, NY 10583(914) 722-1600Rosemont Media

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