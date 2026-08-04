VNS Health is Hiring Per Diem Physical Therapists with Guaranteed Biweekly Pay in Bronx and Westchester

VNS Health VNS Health physical therapist and patient A VNS Health physical therapist helping a patient

New Guaranteed Flex Pay model offers flexible scheduling, premium per-visit compensation and no Start of Care visits.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNS Health is recruiting per diem physical therapists (PTs) in the Bronx and Westchester, offering premium per-visit rates of $105 per visit on weekdays and $110 per visit on weekends—GUARANTEED.To meet the needs of its home-based physical therapists, VNS Health has developed a new Guaranteed Flex Pay hiring model that features flexible scheduling and guaranteed biweekly pay, enabling per diem PTs to have both schedule flexibility and predictable earnings. Guaranteed Flex Pay eliminates that tradeoff by offering eligible clinicians guaranteed biweekly pay at above market rates, while preserving the flexibility of per diem work.Key Facts•Guaranteed biweekly pay: Eligible per diem physical therapists are guaranteed pay for 10 patient visits per week, even if cancellations or scheduling changes reduce assigned visits.•Per-visit rates: $105 per visit on weekdays and $110 per visit on weekends.•Earn more: Receive premium per-visit compensation, with opportunities to increase earnings by completing additional visits.•Flexible schedule: Choose your availability while enjoying more predictable earnings than in traditional per diem roles.•More time with patients: No Start of Care visits and AI-supported documentation reduce paperwork and support more patient-facing time.•Where: Positions are currently available for physical therapists serving patients in the Bronx and Westchester.Demand for physical therapists continues to grow as the nation’s population ages. The American Physical Therapy Association cites U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections showing employment of physical therapists will grow 11% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations."Our clinicians told us they wanted the flexibility of per diem work without the uncertainty that often comes with it,” said David Rosales, Executive Vice President and Chief of Provider Services at VNS Health. "Guaranteed Flex Pay reflects our commitment to finding new ways to support clinicians while continuing to deliver exceptional care to New Yorkers in their homes."Under Guaranteed Flex Pay, eligible physical therapists commit to an average of 10 patient visits each week and receive guaranteed pay for those visits, even when cancellations or scheduling changes reduce the number of assigned visits. Physical therapists who complete additional visits continue to earn premium per-visit compensation."Meeting the growing demand for home-based care requires new approaches to supporting our clinical workforce, and Guaranteed Flex Pay helps us expand access to high-quality physical therapy services for even more patients across the diverse communities we serve," said Brenda Riordan, Senior Vice President of Home Health, Hospice, and Care Management Solutions at VNS Health.The role also offers flexible scheduling, premium per-visit rates, AI-supported documentation, and a streamlined caseload focused on evaluations and follow-up visits rather than Start of Care assessments, giving physical therapists more time with patients and less time on paperwork.Guaranteed Flex Pay is part of VNS Health’s ongoing investment in making home-based care a better place to build a career. Earlier this year, the organization became the first home- and community-based health care provider in New York to deploy Nestmed 's ambient AI documentation platform at scale, helping clinicians spend less time documenting care and more time with patients.Physical therapists interested in opportunities in the Bronx, Westchester County and throughout New York City can explore a variety of open positions and apply at jobs.vnshealth.org About VNS HealthVNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations. For more than 130 years, we have helped people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable—at home, connected to their families and communities. More than 11,500 VNS Health team members serve over 100,000 patients, health plan members, and clients across New York State each day. Recognized as one of Crain's New York Business' 2025 Best Places to Work in NYC, VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions, and health plans designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of the people we serve.

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