Central States Water Resources Promotes Spencer Hoppes to AVP of Finance & Information Technology

Spencer Hoppes, AVP Finance & Information Technology, CSWR

Promotion recognizes Hoppes' leadership in finance and technology as CSWR continues its rapid growth and investment in critical water infrastructure.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. LOUIS (August 3, 2026) – Central States Water Resources (CSWR), one of the nation’s fastest-growing investor-owned water and wastewater utilities, today announced the promotion of Spencer Hoppes to Assistant Vice President of Finance & Information Technology.Since joining CSWR in 2020, Hoppes has helped shape the financial strategy supporting the company’s accelerated growth. In his new role, he will continue to provide Information Technology services while expanding his executive leadership responsibilities across investor reporting, budgeting, internal reporting, and financial benchmarking.“Spencer has been instrumental in helping build the financial and operational foundation that has supported CSWR’s remarkable growth,” noted Brent Thies, Senior Vice President, Accounting & Finance. “He has a unique ability to translate complex financial data into strategic business decisions while leveraging technology to advance our mission of revitalizing critical water and wastewater infrastructure. His leadership, analytical mindset, and commitment to innovation make hm an invaluable member of our executive team.”Founded in 2014, CSWR has grown from operating a handful of systems in one state, to becoming the 10th largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States, owning and operating more than 1,000 systems serving nearly 500,000 customers across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is also the nation’s largest owner and operator of domestic wastewater treatment systems and, since 2019, has completed more acquisitions than the next five investor-owned utilities combined.Throughout his tenure, Hoppes has helped strengthen the company’s financial planning, forecasting, executive reporting, and analytical capabilities while supporting acquisitions, systems and platform integrations, and long-term strategic planning. He has also helped leverage technology, including emerging AI capabilities and new enterprise software, to improve operational efficiency, empower field operations, and advance the company’s continued growth.“I’ve been fortunate to grow alongside an organization that continues to challenge itself to think differently about the future of water and wastewater infrastructure,” Hoppes reflected. “I’m grateful for the confidence the leadership team has placed in me and I’m excited to continue helping position CSWR for its next chapter of growth,” he added.Hoppes has nearly 15 years of experience in financial planning, accounting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, executive reporting, and business modeling. He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).###ABOUT CENTRAL STATES WATER RESOURCESFounded in 2014, Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is one of the fastest-growing investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the United States. The company acquires, owns, and operates water and wastewater systems, providing the capital investment, operational expertise, and long-term stewardship needed to revitalize essential infrastructure in communities across the country.Today, CSWR owns and operates more than 1,000 regulated systems serving nearly 500,000 customers across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company ranks as the 10h largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States, the nation’s largest single owner of domestic wastewater plants, and has been the industry’s most active acquirer since 2019, completing more acquisitions than the next five investor-owned utilities combined.Through disciplined investment, operational excellence, technological innovation, and strong regulatory partnerships, CSWR is building resilient water and wastewater systems that protect public health, safeguard the environment, and create long-term value for the communities it serves.Learn more at CentralStatesWaterResources.com

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