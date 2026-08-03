Big, Beautiful Success Story: Report Highlights Manufacturing Investments and Jobs Made Possible by the Working Families Tax Cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A recently released report from the National Association of Manufacturers profiles 50 manufacturers – one in every state – that are investing, growing, and hiring because of the Working Families Tax Cuts. From new equipment and expanded facilities to more jobs for American workers, the report shows how Republican pro-growth, pro-worker tax policies are delivering real results.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement:

“Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts to bring jobs, manufacturing, and supply chains back to America. After decades of watching investment and production move overseas, manufacturers are once again choosing to build and grow here at home. This law gives businesses the confidence to make long-term investments in their workers, facilities, and equipment. With success stories in all 50 states, that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s shameful that every Democrat in Congress voted against the very policies that are helping create more opportunities for American workers and strengthening our communities.”

Examples of manufacturers investing in America because of the Working Families Tax Cuts include:

Novelis in Alabama is building a $5 billion aluminum mill, the first fully integrated facility of its kind built in America in 40 years, expected to employ roughly 1,000 Americans.

“Our greenfield plant in Alabama required an enormous amount of upfront investment to purchase specialized equipment and materials on a large scale, and the end result will be the largest aluminum plant of its kind in the U.S., bolstering domestic manufacturing and displacing imports,” said Novelis Executive Vice President and CFO Dev Ahuja. “The business tax provisions in H.R. 1, such as immediate equipment expensing and expanded interest deductions, have been hugely beneficial and helped accelerate our cost recovery on capital while we work to bring the plant online.”

Pivot Manufacturing in Arizona made the largest equipment purchase in company history after the tax law provided long-term certainty.

“When manufacturers have the tools to succeed, its impacts are felt in communities across America,” said Pivot Manufacturing President and CEO Steve Macias.

Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation in Missouri used the law’s immediate equipment expensing and pass-through deduction to modernize operations and invest in its workforce at its Perryville plant.

“The Working Families Tax Cuts give us the confidence to keep investing in our Missouri facilities and the people who run them,” said Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation President and CEO Tom Welge. “Full expensing makes it easier to modernize our equipment and expand production capacity, while the pass-through deduction supports our ability to reinvest in our workforce. This kind of tax certainty matters for a company that’s been rooted in this community for generations.”

GSE Dynamics in New York invested $1.5 million in a new high-precision machining center to strengthen America’s defense industrial base.

“The 2025 tax law gave GSE Dynamics the confidence to move forward with our new machining center,” said GSE Dynamics CEO and Owner Anne Shybunko-Moore. “With the certainty provided by a permanent, pro-growth tax code, GSE Dynamics is set for continued growth and is considering additional equipment and facility investments to increase capacity and capability in support of the defense industrial base.”

Ketchie Inc. in North Carolina grew its workforce by 25 percent after purchasing a dual 5-axis machining center, an EDM machine, and a cylindrical grinder, investments it had held off on before the law passed.

“When H.R. 1 passed last summer, we moved quickly to execute on our investment plans,” said Ketchie Inc. President and Owner Courtney Silver. “We made commitments – and we kept them. It’s incredibly rewarding to see those investments come to life and to celebrate what thoughtful, pro-growth tax policy can make possible for manufacturers.”

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