County treasurer to hold four public forums in advance of tax deadline

Spokane County, Wash.—Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz is inviting the public and the media to attend one of four Treasurer Q&A meetings in April to learn more about taxes, payment options or other functions performed by the Treasurer’s office.

“Tax season can be a very stressful time for many of us, so I think it’s important to provide opportunities for taxpayers to share their concerns, ask lots of questions and hopefully learn a little more about how my office serves the public,” said Volz. “For example, most people don’t know that the treasurer’s office manages investment funds for dozens of public entities. I like to go over the revenue at these Treasurer Q&A meetings so attendees can learn how it supports public services without raising taxes or fees.”

Upcoming Treasurer Q&A meetings will take place on:

More information about the Office of the Spokane County Treasurer can be found at www.spokanecounty.gov/treasurer.