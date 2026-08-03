Manhattan Book Group Announces Bronze Win for “The Friendship Party” in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ The Friendship Party ” by Bernie Hayne has been awarded Bronze in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Bronze honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:Author Bernie Hayne invites young readers on a joyful journey that celebrates connection, kindness, and the courage to care.With heartfelt words and stunning illustrations, this uplifting picture book is the perfect conversation starter about emotional well-being, resilience, and the power of being there for one another―because every friendship is worth celebrating.“‘The Friendship Party’ is a joyous celebration of connection, kindness, and the beauty of growing together in friendship! This enchanting picture book is more than a story—it’s a warm hug for young hearts as they learn to navigate the ups and downs of friendship. With lyrical prose and breathtaking illustrations, it gently teaches that friendships take effort, empathy, and courage, but the rewards are endless. A must-read to spark conversations about emotional resilience, support, and the joy of being there for one another. Perfect for classrooms, bedtime, or sharing with a best friend.” - KidliomagAbout Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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