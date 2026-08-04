Junge's Flooring Sponsors 10th Hole at Southeast Minnesota REALTORS® Charity Golf Tournament

Steve & Mindy Junge, Owners of Junge's Flooring

Rochester's Junge's Flooring sponsors the 10th hole at the 2026 SE MN REALTORS® Charity Golf Tournament, supporting Ability Building Community's 70th year.

Getting to be out on the course alongside people we've worked with for years, for a cause as meaningful as ABC, is something we're genuinely proud of.” — Mindy Junge

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junge's Flooring, a locally owned flooring and window treatment company serving the greater Rochester area, will serve as a hole sponsor at the 2026 Southeast Minnesota REALTORS® Charity Golf Tournament, held August 6 at Oak Summit Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Proceeds from the event benefit Ability Building Community (ABC), a Rochester-based nonprofit celebrating its 70th anniversary of serving individuals with disabilities in Southeast Minnesota.

Junge's Flooring will host the 10th hole tent, where golfers can expect a warm welcome, refreshments, and a friendly face - Steve Junge himself - as players make the turn.

A Community Connection Built Over Decades

Steve Junge began installing flooring in Rochester in 1994. Mindy brought her background as a commercial flooring project manager when she relocated to Rochester as the city continued to grow. Together, they bring more than 50 combined years of experience in the industry and just as many years of roots in the community they now call home.

It's those deep roots that made this sponsorship a natural fit.

"These aren't just clients to us - they're our neighbors, our friends, the people we run into at the grocery store and, apparently, on the golf course," said Steve Junge. "When we heard about the tournament and what ABC does for people in this region, it wasn't a hard decision."

Rochester, MN is among the fastest-growing mid-sized cities in the Midwest, driven in part by the ongoing Destination Medical Center initiative. That growth has fueled a robust real estate market and with it, consistent demand for flooring and renovation services when homes exchange hands.

Serving the REALTOR® Community

Junge's Flooring has developed a dedicated program for local real estate professionals, including a "pay at close" option that allows REALTOR® clients to complete flooring installations before closing without paying out of pocket until the transaction finalizes. It's a practical solution that has helped homeowners, sellers, and agents move properties more efficiently in a competitive market.

That kind of hands-on partnership has turned professional relationships into something more personal over the years.

"We've watched this community grow and change, and we've been lucky enough to be a small part of that - one home at a time,” said Mindy Junge. "Getting to be out on the course alongside people we've worked with for years, for a cause as meaningful as ABC, is something we're genuinely proud of.”

About Ability Building Community (ABC)

Founded in 1956, Ability Building Community is a Rochester-based nonprofit organization that provides employment services, individualized home supports, day support services, and more for individuals with disabilities. In 2026, ABC marks its 70th year of helping people belong, contribute, and thrive in the Southeast Minnesota community. To learn more or donate, visit abcinc.org.

About the Southeast Minnesota REALTORS® Charity Golf Tournament

The Southeast Minnesota REALTORS® Charity Golf Tournament is an annual event that brings together real estate professionals and community partners to raise funds for local causes. The 2026 tournament is held August 6 at Oak Summit Golf Course in Rochester, MN. For event details, visit the tournament website.

About Junge's Flooring

Junge's Flooring is a locally owned flooring and window treatment retailer located at 15 Energy Lane SW, Oronoco, MN. Founded by Steve and Mindy Junge, the company offers carpet, hardwood, vinyl, laminate, tile, area rugs, and custom window treatments for residential and commercial clients throughout the Rochester region. Learn more at jungesflooring.com.

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