Where to pay property taxes around Spokane County

Spokane County, Wash.—Benjamin Franklin famously quipped there are only two certainties in life, and one of them is taxes. In Spokane County, those property taxes—at least the first half—are due by April 30. The Office of the County Treasurer is reminding property owners of the upcoming deadline and making it easier for some residents by hosting payment locations in north Spokane and Spokane Valley.

“Not everyone finds it convenient to visit the county courthouse, so we like to provide opportunities in other parts of the county so folks don’t have to drive as far to get their taxes paid,” said County Treasurer Mike Volz. “Of course, many people don’t pay in person so we’re always available to take a payment online, over the phone or by mail as well.”

Those wishing to pay in person can visit Spokane Valley City Hall at 10210 E. Sprague Ave. on Friday, April 17, and again Friday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Staff from the treasurer’s office will also be available at the North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Rd., on Tuesday, April 21, and Tuesday, April 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to take payments. Note that only check or credit/debit payments are accepted at these locations and applicable card fees will apply.

The treasurer’s main office in the Spokane County Courthouse, 1116 W. Broadway Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (except on holidays). Taxpayers can also call the office at (509) 477-4713 or email [email protected] with questions or concerns. There are also drop boxes available at the courthouse; one is outside the main entrance and the other just inside the main entrance before the security checkpoint. Only checks are accepted in drop boxes and residents are asked to include their payment stub and parcel number.

The treasurer’s office mailed annual property tax statements on March 6. Spokane County allows property owners to split their tax obligation in two, with first half payments due April 30 and second half payments due Oct. 31. More information about payment options and collection locations can be found at www.spokanecounty.gov/treasurer.