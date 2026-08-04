After 25 Years Behind the Formula, PetDomain (Formerly ThorneVet) Steps Into Its Own Name

The family-owned veterinary supplement maker launches a consumer brand for pet parents who stopped accepting the category as it is.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PetDomain, formerly ThorneVet, today announced its rebrand and consumer launch. The company brings decades of veterinary formulation work to a consumer market served mostly by mass-retail commodity products and by direct-to-consumer brands that lead with marketing rather than science.PetDomain is a family business stepping out from behind the formula and into its own name. Thorne and ThorneVet operated as one company until 2019, when Kim and Alex Pearson took over operations of ThorneVet and ran it as a separate entity. The team has been formulating pet-focused supplements since 2002 and has operated independently since 2019. Since Thorne was acquired by new ownership in 2023, the brands' aspirations have diverged, with PetDomain focusing exclusively on animal health.Pet parents have spent the last decade demanding evidence, transparency, and real outcomes from their own supplements. The pet category has not caught up. PetDomain calls that the Standard Gap, the assumption that pets do not need, or cannot benefit from, the same quality of care people now expect for themselves. The brand exists to close it."We've spent decades studying how animals actually heal. We built PetDomain because pet parents have been holding a higher standard than the supplement aisle was willing to meet. Your pet can't tell you what they need, so the standard for what you give them has to be higher. That's the whole reason this brand exists," said Alex Pearson, President, PetDomain.PetDomain formulations are research-backed and produced to standards most pet owners never think to ask about. The company is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council, manufactures in GMP-certified facilities, and uses an independent lab to verify that active ingredients remain at full potency through the end of shelf life, not just at manufacture."Every formula starts with what the animal's body actually needs at that life stage, not with what's convenient to manufacture or market," Pearson said. "That's the difference between vet-formulated and vet-endorsed."The brand launches with 38 products, is used by 1,159 veterinarians and practitioners, and has helped thousands of companion animals. Products are manufactured in Vermont. PetDomain launches with a lead focus on joint health, the largest category in pet supplements by spend, with longevity, digestive, and calming formulas already in market.To learn more, visit petdomain.com or find @petdomainofficial on your favorite social media channel.About PetDomainPetDomain, formerly ThorneVet, is a veterinary supplement brand built on 25 years of formulation expertise. A family-owned company, PetDomain makes research-backed, third-party-tested supplements, gluten-free, GMO-free, with no unnecessary fillers, additives, or allergens, for pet parents who research before they buy and treat nutrition as core care rather than a last resort. PetDomain is a founding member of the NASC and manufactures its products in Vermont. Learn more at petdomain.com.

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