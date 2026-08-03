MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Shift on Missouri Route 13 over Bush Creek in Humansville
Where: Northbound traffic shifted in a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Missouri Route 13 between 25th Road and 30th Road over Bush Creek in Humansville
When: Beginning Monday, August 10, until completed
What: Work is part of the northbound Missouri Route 13 bridge replacement over Bush Creek in Humansville and includes the northbound Missouri Route 13 bridge rehabilitation over North Dry Sac River south of Brighton.
Traffic Impacts:
- Northbound traffic shifted in a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Missouri Route 13 between 25th Road and 30th Road over Bush Creek in Humansville
- Northbound traffic shifted using crossovers
- Single lane open in both directions with traffic in a head-to-head configuration on the southbound Route 13 bridge
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours planned.
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Contractor: Hartman & Company Inc., Springfield
Completion date: December 1, 2026
Estimated total construction cost: $4.75 million
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