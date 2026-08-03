MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Shift on Missouri Route 13 over Bush Creek in Humansville

Where: Northbound traffic shifted in a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Missouri Route 13 between 25th Road and 30th Road over Bush Creek in Humansville

When: Beginning Monday, August 10, until completed

What: Work is part of the northbound Missouri Route 13 bridge replacement over Bush Creek in Humansville and includes the northbound Missouri Route 13 bridge rehabilitation over North Dry Sac River south of Brighton.

Traffic Impacts:

Northbound traffic shifted in a head-to-head configuration in the southbound lanes of Missouri Route 13 between 25th Road and 30th Road over Bush Creek in Humansville

Northbound traffic shifted using crossovers

Single lane open in both directions with traffic in a head-to-head configuration on the southbound Route 13 bridge

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours planned.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Contractor: Hartman & Company Inc., Springfield

Completion date: December 1, 2026

Estimated total construction cost: $4.75 million

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