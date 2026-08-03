Resurfacing Project on Routes 7 & 13 in Henry Co. to Begin Week of Aug. 10
Henry County – Drivers can expect reduced lanes and occasional traffic delays on Missouri Routes 7 & 13 in Henry County for a resurfacing project beginning the week of August 10, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
This is the work being done on this project:
- Missouri Route 7 from Cass County Route B at Creighton east approximately 22 miles to Missouri Route 18 (Ohio Street) in Clinton
- Contractor will repair concrete in places, remove existing driving surface and replace with layer of asphalt
- Contractor also will add permanent striping
Traffic impacts:
- Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working
- Work will be done during daytime hours, Monday-Saturday
- All lanes OPEN during nighttime hours and Sundays
- No signed detour
- Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid work zones
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.
This contract also includes resurfacing Missouri Route 13 in Clinton between Route 7 (Second Street) and Missouri Route 52 (Price Lane). That work is expected to begin later this fall.
Project information:
- Prime contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, Jefferson City
- Total project cost: $5.6 million
- Completion date: November 1, 2026
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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