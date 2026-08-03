Resurfacing Project on Routes 7 & 13 in Henry Co. to Begin Week of Aug. 10

Henry County – Drivers can expect reduced lanes and occasional traffic delays on Missouri Routes 7 & 13 in Henry County for a resurfacing project beginning the week of August 10, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

This is the work being done on this project:

Missouri Route 7 from Cass County Route B at Creighton east approximately 22 miles to Missouri Route 18 (Ohio Street) in Clinton Contractor will repair concrete in places, remove existing driving surface and replace with layer of asphalt Contractor also will add permanent striping



Traffic impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working

Work will be done during daytime hours, Monday-Saturday

All lanes OPEN during nighttime hours and Sundays

No signed detour

Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid work zones

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.

This contract also includes resurfacing Missouri Route 13 in Clinton between Route 7 (Second Street) and Missouri Route 52 (Price Lane). That work is expected to begin later this fall.

Project information:

Prime contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, Jefferson City

Total project cost: $5.6 million

Completion date: November 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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