Route W CLOSED in Benton Co. for Pavement Repair Aug. 10-17

Where: Benton County Route W between Route H and Route B south of Cole Camp

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, August 10-17

What: MoDOT crews making pavement repairs on Route W

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route W CLOSED where crews are working Monday-Thursday

All Route W lanes OPEN at night, Friday and over the weekend

No signed detours

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down