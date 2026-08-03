Route W CLOSED in Benton Co. for Pavement Repair Aug. 10-17
Where: Benton County Route W between Route H and Route B south of Cole Camp
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, August 10-17
What: MoDOT crews making pavement repairs on Route W
Traffic Impacts:
- All lanes of Route W CLOSED where crews are working Monday-Thursday
- All Route W lanes OPEN at night, Friday and over the weekend
- No signed detours
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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