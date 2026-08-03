Project to Replace Route E/McCarty Creek Bridge Schedule to Begin Week of Aug. 10

Vernon County – A project to replace the Vernon County Route E bridge over McCarty Creek southeast of Nevada is scheduled to begin the week of August 10, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will demolish the bridge and replace it with a new one that is 46 feet longer, nearly four (4) feet wider and nearly one (1) foot higher than the current bridge. In addition, contractor crews will add new barrier walls, guardrail and pavement striping.

During this work, the bridge will be CLOSED for up to 146 days. Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Vernon County routes NN, B and I-49.

The original bridge was built in 1935 and has approximately 830 vehicles traveling across the structure each day.

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route E will be CLOSED over McCarty Creek for duration of project

Drivers will have access to all entrances and driveways on Route E but will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using routes NN, B and I-49

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to avoid the work zone

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project Information:

Prime contractor – Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., Columbia

Total project cost – $1.7 million

Contract completion date – April 1, 2027

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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