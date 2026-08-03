Public Invited to Discuss High-Priority Unfunded Transportation Needs in the Kansas City Region

In-person, open house style, meetings scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 1.

MoDOT KC and Regional Planning Partners Work to Determine Potential Future Work

KANSAS CITY DISTRICT – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting the public to join the discussion on high-priority unfunded transportation needs in their area at an upcoming meeting.

MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft High-Priority Unfunded Needs listing, which identifies $1.3 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.

The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities and additional needs that could be funded in the future.

Meetings to discuss the draft High-Priority Unfunded Needs list in the Kansas City region will be held:

Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m. City of Warrensburg Municipal Center located at 200 S. Holden, Warrensburg, MO 64093 (City Council Chambers).

located at 200 S. Holden, Warrensburg, MO 64093 (City Council Chambers). Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at MoDOT Kansas City District Office located at 600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 (Conf. Room 136).

These meetings will be open-house style and for those who cannot attend a meeting in person, meeting materials and a comment form are also available online through Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

For more information about the High Priority Unfunded Needs process, visit https://www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.

MoDOT staff worked with regional planning partners throughout the state to develop a list of $4.7 billion of high-priority unfunded road and bridge needs, divided into three tiers. Tier one includes $541 million of needs that could be accomplished in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding is available. These needs have more refined estimates. Tier two outlines $2.1 billion of needs and includes those beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. Tier three includes $2.1 billion of needs, also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. In addition, the list identifies $1 billion in multimodal needs. This year’s list also identifies $1.1 billion in statewide maintenance and operations needs. Working in conjunction with statewide planning partners, MoDOT has moved 20 needs worth $186 million from the unfunded needs list to the FY 2027-2031 STIP, which was finalized in July.

MoDOT’s High-Priority Unfunded Needs Dashboard allows users to filter and see the needs broken down by tier, district, legislative district or county. The dashboard is available on MoDOT external website.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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