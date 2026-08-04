Harvard-Trained Environmental Scientist Documents Cross-Country Climate Road Trip in New Book

Cover of On the Road for Climate Action by Dr. Shahir Masri, a book that follows a 35-state journey through the people, science, and urgency of climate action in America.

Dr. Shahir Masri, UC Irvine scientist and author, is available for interviews ahead of the release of his new book, On the Road for Climate Action.

Engaging and sincere . . . a road movie in prose about what happens when scientific knowledge collides with weather, politics, and ordinary people trying to adapt in real time.” — Los Angeles Book Review

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shahir Masri, environmental scientist at UC Irvine and author of the forthcoming On the Road for Climate Action : A Story of Science, Activism, and an American Adventure, is available for interviews, podcast appearances, op-ed contributions, campus conversations, and media features ahead of the book's fall release.Dr. Masri brings a perspective that cuts through the noise of the mainstream climate conversation. His credentials are rigorous — a Doctor of Science and Master of Science from Harvard, a Bachelor of Science from UCLA — but his message is grounded in something that rarely makes headlines: the localized, human-scale solutions already unfolding across the country. Over 11 weeks, he drove through 35 states, stepping out of his lab to sit with community organizers, urban planners, and residents rebuilding after unprecedented ecological disasters. What he found challenged the climate defeatism that has come to define so much of the public discourse.The result is a point of view shaped equally by peer-reviewed data and direct human testimony — and it makes for a compelling conversation.Dr. Masri is well-positioned to speak to audiences at any stage of engagement with climate issues, from skeptics to advocates. He is a sought after voice for discussions at the intersection of science and civic responsibility, and on the questions that define this moment in the climate conversation: what activism gets right, where science fails to reach the communities it most needs to serve, and what practical action actually looks like at the local level — the kind rarely covered in national headlines.Dr. Masri is available for print and digital interviews, podcast guest appearances, newsletter features, keynote and panel engagements, and campus or community events. He is equally comfortable speaking to general audiences and specialist communities, and he brings both the authority of a working scientist and the accessibility of someone who has spent considerable time listening rather than lecturing.On the Road for Climate Action is published by Westwood Press and will be available in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-958510-00-1) and ebook (978-1-958510-07-0) this fall.About Dr. Shahir MasriDr. Shahir Masri is an environmental scientist whose work sits at the intersection of public health, climate science, and community advocacy. Holding advanced degrees from Harvard and UCLA, he has spent his career translating complex environmental data into insight that informs both policy and public understanding. His debut book documents an 11-week, cross-country tour during which he engaged directly with the Americans most affected by the climate crisis — producing a work that is as much about human connection as it is about environmental science.Please direct all media and booking inquiries to:

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