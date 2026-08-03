Edge Optics Expands to Downtown Loveland, CO with New Eye Care Clinic

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Edge Optics, a locally owned & family-operated eye care practice based in Fort Collins, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland.

We’re so excited to grow & become part of Loveland, our goal has always been to create a welcoming, elevated eye care experience while staying deeply connected to the community. ” — Mindy Bryant, CEO

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Optics, a locally owned and family-operated eye care practice based in Fort Collins, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new office, located at 602 N Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO 80537, began seeing patients on June 9, 2026.

Since opening its doors in Old Town Fort Collins in 2013, Edge Optics has built a strong reputation for combining high-quality medical eye care with a personalized, community-focused experience. The expansion into Loveland marks an exciting new chapter, allowing the team to bring their unique approach to a broader Northern Colorado audience.

The Loveland clinic will offer a full range of services, including comprehensive eye exams for all ages, contact lens fittings, medical eye care, and a curated selection of eyewear and sunglasses. Patients can expect the same thoughtful, relationship-driven care that has defined the Edge Optics experience for over a decade.

Appointments are now being accepted for new and existing patients and can be scheduled online or by calling 970-682-2627.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community care, Edge Optics will continue its efforts to support local organizations and provide services to underserved populations, including donated eye exams and eyewear for those in need.

Visit our website to learn more about our services!

Edge Optics, Making a Difference in the Community One Pair of Glasses at a Time

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