Luxury Yoga Brand TulaBala Debuts on Nordstrom.com, Bringing Design-Forward Wellness into More Homes
The West Palm Beach–based company introduces its signature collection of premium yoga and mindfulness products to one of America's leading retailers.
Founded by Katie Ward, TulaBala has cultivated a devoted following by reimagining wellness products as thoughtfully designed objects that support movement, ritual, and everyday living. Blending performance, elevated materials, and artful design, the brand has created products that feel equally at home in a yoga practice, wellness space, or beautifully designed interior.
“As a founder, seeing TulaBala reach this stage is incredibly meaningful. What began as a deeply personal vision has grown into a brand with a community far beyond what I initially imagined. Launching on Nordstrom.com represents an important milestone for us—not only because it expands our national reach, but because it creates an opportunity to introduce TulaBala to customers who value quality, thoughtful design, and the role wellness products can play in everyday life. I’m excited for what this growth means for the future of the brand.”
— Katie Ward, Founder, TulaBala
The expansion comes as the broader wellness economy continues to experience significant growth. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $6.3 trillion and continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize health, self-care, and holistic living. Industry research also points to continued growth within yoga and mind-body practices as consumers invest in premium products that support wellness at home and integrate seamlessly into their lifestyles. TulaBala’s arrival on Nordstrom.com reflects this larger shift toward elevated products that blend wellness, functionality, and design.
“From the beginning, we recognized that TulaBala occupied a unique space where luxury, wellness, and intentional design intersect. Katie has created a brand with a distinct point of view — products that elevate movement and daily rituals through beauty, functionality, and thoughtful design. We saw tremendous opportunity for broader retail growth, and Nordstrom felt like a natural partner to introduce TulaBala to a larger national audience. We’re proud to help support this exciting next chapter for the brand.”
— Ken Collis, CEO, TLK Fusion Inc.
About TulaBala
TulaBala is a luxury lifestyle and wellness brand founded by Katie Ward that creates elevated yoga and movement products designed to inspire ritual, beauty, and well-being. Blending performance with intentional design, TulaBala’s collections transform everyday wellness essentials into objects of art and self-connection.
Media Contact
Sarah Parker Young
sarahparkeryoung@gmail.com
203-982-3403
Sarah Young
TulaBala
+1 203-982-3403
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.