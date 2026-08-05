Luxury Yoga Brand TulaBala Debuts on Nordstrom.com, Bringing Design-Forward Wellness into More Homes

TulaBala Rose Quartz Meraki Yoga Mat and Blocks Founder Katie Ward on TulaBala Aerial Silk available at nordstrom.com TulaBala Rose Quartz Meraki Yoga Mat and Blocks

The West Palm Beach–based company introduces its signature collection of premium yoga and mindfulness products to one of America's leading retailers.

My vision was to create yoga products that are as beautiful as they are functional. Launching on Nordstrom.com is an exciting milestone that allows us to bring TulaBala into more homes.” — Katie Ward, Founder of TulaBala

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TulaBala, the luxury lifestyle and wellness brand known for its design-forward yoga and ritual products, announces a major milestone: the brand is now available on Nordstrom.com . The partnership significantly expands national access to TulaBala’s curated collection of premium yoga mats, props, and wellness essentials through one of the country's most recognized retail destinations.Founded by Katie Ward, TulaBala has cultivated a devoted following by reimagining wellness products as thoughtfully designed objects that support movement, ritual, and everyday living. Blending performance, elevated materials, and artful design, the brand has created products that feel equally at home in a yoga practice, wellness space, or beautifully designed interior.“As a founder, seeing TulaBala reach this stage is incredibly meaningful. What began as a deeply personal vision has grown into a brand with a community far beyond what I initially imagined. Launching on Nordstrom.com represents an important milestone for us—not only because it expands our national reach, but because it creates an opportunity to introduce TulaBala to customers who value quality, thoughtful design, and the role wellness products can play in everyday life. I’m excited for what this growth means for the future of the brand.”— Katie Ward, Founder, TulaBalaThe expansion comes as the broader wellness economy continues to experience significant growth. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $6.3 trillion and continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize health, self-care, and holistic living. Industry research also points to continued growth within yoga and mind-body practices as consumers invest in premium products that support wellness at home and integrate seamlessly into their lifestyles. TulaBala’s arrival on Nordstrom.com reflects this larger shift toward elevated products that blend wellness, functionality, and design.“From the beginning, we recognized that TulaBala occupied a unique space where luxury, wellness, and intentional design intersect. Katie has created a brand with a distinct point of view — products that elevate movement and daily rituals through beauty, functionality, and thoughtful design. We saw tremendous opportunity for broader retail growth, and Nordstrom felt like a natural partner to introduce TulaBala to a larger national audience. We’re proud to help support this exciting next chapter for the brand.”— Ken Collis, CEO, TLK Fusion Inc.About TulaBalaTulaBala is a luxury lifestyle and wellness brand founded by Katie Ward that creates elevated yoga and movement products designed to inspire ritual, beauty, and well-being. Blending performance with intentional design, TulaBala’s collections transform everyday wellness essentials into objects of art and self-connection.Media ContactSarah Parker Youngsarahparkeryoung@gmail.com203-982-3403

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