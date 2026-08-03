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FY27 Spay and Neuter Advisory Board Meeting Announcement

The Advisory Board of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program will meet on Friday, August 21, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Agenda items include FY27 grant application discussions and funding recommendations. For more information please contact the Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at 410-841-5766 or [email protected].

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FY27 Spay and Neuter Advisory Board Meeting Announcement

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