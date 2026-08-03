Wisconsin Supreme Court to bring Justice on Wheels to Chippewa County

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on October 13, 2026, as part of the Court’s Justice on Wheels outreach and education program.

Justice on Wheels gives students, teachers, attorneys, judges, and members of the public an opportunity to observe Supreme Court oral arguments outside of Madison, where the Court normally hears arguments in the State Capitol. The program is designed to help people better understand the appellate process, the role of the Supreme Court, and the work of the judicial branch.

“Our courts belong to the people of Wisconsin,” Chief Justice Jill J. Karofsky said. “Justice on Wheels helps make that real by bringing Supreme Court oral arguments into communities across the state and giving students and the public a chance to see the judicial branch at work.”

During oral argument, attorneys present their legal positions to the Court and answer questions from the justices. The Court does not hear testimony or retry cases. Instead, it reviews legal issues that have already moved through the lower courts.

As part of Justice on Wheels, the Court will work with local attorneys to provide brief introductions to help students and other attendees understand the case being argued and the Supreme Court process.

Seating will be free and open to the public, with area students and teachers especially encouraged to attend. A livestream will be available for anyone unable to attend in person.

Additional details, including the cases to be argued, argument times, seating information, registration details, and livestream information, will be announced closer to the event.

Justice on Wheels began in 1993. The Chippewa County visit will mark the program’s 34th stop and will bring the Court to the community where Justice Susan M. Crawford grew up. The program is part of the Court’s ongoing effort to promote public understanding of the judicial branch.

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CONTACT:

Stephen Kelley

Public Information Officer

communications@wicourts.gov