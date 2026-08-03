I-90 text message alerts are taking a new route to the WSDOT mobile app

NORTH BEND – Sometimes getting where you are going means taking a new route. That’s exactly what Interstate 90 travelers will need to do to stay connected to important travel alerts.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s I-90 text message alert service ends Aug. 31, 2026. Travelers can continue receiving alerts by switching to the WSDOT mobile app, where they can sign up for push notifications about bridges, ferries, traffic, and now Snoqualmie Pass on I-90.

Moving I-90 text message alerts to the app provides a more cost-effective and user-friendly way for WSDOT to deliver the same important travel information while giving travelers access to additional travel tools and alerts in one place.

Making the switch is easy:

Download or update the WSDOT mobile app.

Open the app and select “notifications”.

Select “Snoqualmie Pass I-90”.

Turn on push notifications.

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 notifications cover the corridor from North Bend at milepost 33 to Vantage at milepost 138. Notifications will be sent when incidents, closures, construction or maintenance activities are expected to add 30 minutes or more to travel times. Notifications will also be provided for planned closures, including advance notice of winter avalanche control work.

Travelers who don’t want to turn on push notifications can still find Snoqualmie Pass I-90 alerts in the “mountain pass” section of the WSDOT mobile app, which provides current pass conditions and information about incidents, closures, and other events that may cause delays.

Don’t hit a dead end when it comes to important travel information. Make the switch to Snoqualmie Pass I-90 notifications in the WSDOT mobile app before the text message service ends on Aug. 31, 2026.