Kuderer issues emergency order to provide relief to people affected by Washington wildfires

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer issued an emergency order on Monday to provide relief to Washington policyholders impacted by the recent wildfires (PDF 275.48KB). Her order is in effect from Aug. 3 – Sept. 30, 2026, and applies to all property and auto insurers operating in Washington state.

It directs insurers to:

Provide 45-day grace periods for premium payments and waive all late fees and reinstatement fees.

Not cancel a policy for nonpayment unless directed to do so by the policyholder.

Extend the nonrenewal notice period for property coverage from 60 days to 120 days before the expiration date of the policy. For auto coverage, the extension is from 20 to 60 days.

The emergency order applies to all zip codes and adjacent zip codes in Washington state where wildfires have burned homes or other structures or where official evacuation orders have been issued.

“My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the Spokane area fires and for the people facing losses in other parts of our state. It’s devastating to see such widespread destruction, and I hope everyone’s first priority is their own safety,” said Kuderer. “My emergency order provides guidance to the insurance companies operating in our state and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”

In addition, Kuderer opened registration for out-of-state adjusters and has a team of experts ready to offer insurance assistance at local Disaster Assistance Centers.

Anyone facing disaster recovery can find information about where to start on Kuderer’s website.

She will be in Spokane on Wednesday, August 5 for a previously scheduled town hall on insurance and wildfire mitigation work. This event will now focus on offering resources and assistance to people impacted by the Spokane area wildfires.

Kuderer is using powers granted to her following the statewide emergency that Gov. Bob Ferguson declared on August 1 in response to the widespread wildfires in Washington.

“When people can return to their homes and begin the process of evaluating the damage and rebuilding, my office will be available to help them through the insurance process,” she added. “We will bring our services to the local communities and help answer questions and provide help to anyone filing a claim or with questions about their coverage.”

When the governor issues an emergency proclamation, the commissioner can issue an emergency order related to insurance policies to ensure access to coverage. The order can be extended by the commissioner for 30 days at a time if the governor’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.