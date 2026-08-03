Solution One Sales & Strategic Sales Optimization Merge: Expanding GTM, Sales Execution, Demand Gen & Other Offerings

S1S and SSO Announce Merger - Enhancing GTM and Fractional Offerings

S1S and SSO are joining forces under the S1S brand, combining GTM leadership, sales, presales, enablement, and Agentic AI capabilities for growth now.

Most companies do not lack ideas or tools. They lack a coordinated GTM system. Bringing SSO into S1S connects strategy, demand, sales, presales, and execution across the customer journey end to end.” — Derek Francis, Co-Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solution1Sales, also known as S1S, and Strategic Sales Optimization, LLC, announced that the two organizations are joining forces under the Solution1Sales brand.

The combination unites two organizations with complementary expertise and a shared objective: helping companies build more effective, scalable, and coordinated go-to-market organizations.

Solution1Sales provides fractional go-to-market leadership and execution across sales, marketing, demand generation, digital growth, revenue operations, and pipeline development. Strategic Sales Optimization adds deep expertise in enterprise software sales, presales and Sales Engineering leadership, discovery, demo transformation, proof-of-concept strategy, sales enablement, and complex technical sales execution.

Together, the organizations will offer clients a more complete path from market strategy to revenue execution.

“Companies rarely struggle because they lack ideas or individual sales and marketing tools. They struggle because positioning, demand gen, sales execution, tech validation, & customer engagement are not a coordinated system. Bringing SSO’s enterprise sales and presales expertise into S1S allows us to help clients address more of the go-to-market journey, with experienced leaders who can develop the strategy and help execute it.” said , Derek Francis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solution1Sales.

An Expanded Go-to-Market Offering:

S1S helps startups, growing and established companies build and execute go-to-market programs without assuming the cost and risk of hiring a complete internal sales and marketing organization.

SSO extends those capabilities deeper into the sales cycle, especially for organizations selling complex software, technology, and professional services. Its services help clients improve discovery, communicate value, demonstrate solutions, manage technical validation, and navigate multi-stakeholder opportunities.

Under the S1S brand, clients will have access to an integrated portfolio that includes:

- Fractional go-to-market, sales, marketing, and revenue leadership

- Go-to-market strategy, positioning, messaging, and planning

- Demand generation, outbound sales development, and pipeline creation

- Fractional sales teams and campaign execution

- Digital strategy, content, SEO, social media, and online growth

- Revenue operations, systems, reporting, and process optimization

- Enterprise sales and presales leadership

- Sales discovery, value development, and opportunity strategy

- Demo assessment, transformation, scripting, and presentation development

- Proof-of-concept, proof-of-value, and technical-win strategy

- Sales and presales workshops, coaching, certification, and enablement

- Customized playbooks, methodologies, and training programs

- Customer strategy, retention, expansion, and post-sale alignment

- AI-supported go-to-market systems and growth initiatives

This expanded portfolio is designed to reduce the gaps between marketing, sales, presales, technical teams, revenue operations, and customer-facing functions. Clients can engage S1S for strategic leadership, specialized expertise, hands-on execution, or a combination of services.

Agentic GTM Capabilities:

An important part of the expanded S1S offering is its Agentic GTM Stack, which gives lean B2B teams a managed way to identify ideal-customer-profile accounts, prioritize opportunities, and prepare personalized outreach without building a complete outbound engine.

By combining AI-supported research, client-specific scoring, and coordinated workflows, S1S helps clients replace fragmented tools and spreadsheet-driven processes with a connected outbound motion. Combined with SSO’s enterprise sales and presales expertise, these capabilities help clients move from account identification and outreach through discovery, opportunity strategy, technical validation, and complex deal execution within one coordinated go-to-market model.

The combined organization will help clients connect what the market is promised with what sales teams can consistently discover, demonstrate, prove, deliver, and support. Clients will access the combined organization’s services through Solution1Sales.

About Solution1Sales:

Solution1Sales is a fractional go-to-market organization that helps companies accelerate growth without the cost and delay of building a complete internal sales and marketing team. S1S combines experienced leadership with hands-on execution across strategy, sales, marketing, demand generation, digital growth, pipeline development, revenue operations, systems, and customer strategy.

For more information, visit www.solution1sales.com.

About Strategic Sales Optimization:

Strategic Sales Optimization helps enterprise sales and presales organizations improve discovery, demos, technical validation, enablement, and complex deal execution. Its services include fractional Sales Engineering leadership, demo transformation, sales and presales workshops, customized sales tools, proof-of-concept strategy, coaching, consulting, and technology solution advisory services. SSO is also the creator of the MOVE Framework for enterprise software sales discovery and execution.

Following the combination, SSO’s services, intellectual property, and expertise will be delivered as part of the expanded Solution1Sales portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.