IdentiSys Expands Pacific Northwest Presence Through Acquisition of Evergreen ID Systems

IdentiSys Acquires Evergreen ID Systems

IdentiSys acquires Evergreen ID Systems, expanding its Seattle presence while ensuring a seamless transition for existing Evergreen customers.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdentiSys, a leading provider of identification, security and tracking solutions, today announced the acquisition of Evergreen ID Systems, a Seattle-area provider of photo identification solutions.

Established in 2007, Evergreen ID Systems has built a strong reputation for delivering photo ID badge systems, software, supplies and technical services to organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest. The acquisition expands IdentiSys' sales and service presence in the Seattle market while ensuring uninterrupted support for Evergreen's valued customers.

As part of the acquisition, Evergreen ID Systems will transition to the IdentiSys name. Existing Evergreen customers will continue receiving the products, supplies and support they rely on while gaining access to IdentiSys' expanded portfolio of identification, security and tracking solutions.

"We're excited to welcome Evergreen customers to the IdentiSys family," said Michael Shields II, President & CEO of IdentiSys. "Evergreen has built its business on trusted relationships and exceptional customer service. Our commitment is to preserve those relationships while providing customers with expanded products, services and local resources to support their long-term success."

Evergreen customers can expect a seamless transition. Each customer will be assigned a dedicated IdentiSys account representative to ensure continuity, personalized service and a smooth transition to the IdentiSys organization.

"Building Evergreen ID Systems has been an incredibly rewarding experience," said Bob Lehr, owner of Evergreen ID Systems. "I want to thank our customers for their trust and loyalty over the years. I'm confident IdentiSys shares our commitment to customer service and will continue providing the expertise, responsiveness and support our customers deserve."

For more than 25 years, IdentiSys has delivered comprehensive identification, security and tracking solutions to organizations across education, healthcare, corporate, government, manufacturing, hospitality and other industries. Its offerings include photo ID systems, ID card printers, credentials, access control, visitor management, video surveillance, RFID, barcode, emergency response technologies and managed services.

The acquisition marks IdentiSys' third acquisition of 2026, underscoring the company's continued investment in strategic growth and its commitment to expanding local sales and service throughout North America. By welcoming Evergreen ID Systems into the IdentiSys family, the company strengthens its presence in the Pacific Northwest while preserving the personalized service Evergreen customers have come to expect.

About IdentiSys

Founded in 1999, IdentiSys is a leading provider of identification, security and tracking solutions throughout North America. The company helps organizations improve security, efficiency and accountability through integrated solutions including photo identification, access control, video surveillance, visitor management, RFID, barcode, credential issuance and managed services. With knowledgeable sales consultants and certified service professionals, IdentiSys delivers solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs.

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