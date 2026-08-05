Atonom CEO Dave Elkington to Keynote at Silicon Slopes STACKED Executive Forum

STACKED Speakers Keynote Speaker: Dave Elkington

Atonom CEO and Silicon Slopes co-founder Dave Elkington Keynoting at the STACKED Executive Forum.

Silicon Slopes built a place where operators who run real systems can raise the bar together," said Elkington. "STACKED is that mission for enterprise leaders. I'm glad to be part of it.” — Dave Elkington, CEO of Atonom

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave Elkington, founder and CEO of Atonom and a co-founder of Silicon Slopes , will keynote the Executive Forum at STACKED , Silicon Slopes' executive summit for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and anti-fraud leaders.STACKED is built for people who own enterprise outcomes when systems fail, budgets tighten, or attackers move faster than the org chart. Silicon Slopes describes the summit as a forum on the technologies, threats, and strategies shaping the modern enterprise. The room is CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and anti-fraud leaders comparing notes on infrastructure, security, risk, and how work gets done inside large organizations.Elkington will join that conversation with a focus on the Autonomous Organization and Atonom's model for running core functions with people and Cloud Employees side by side. The practical question for executive audiences is simple: How do companies grow capacity, speed, and coverage without hiring a new full-time employee for every new unit of work?"Silicon Slopes built a place where operators who run real systems can raise the bar together," said Elkington. "STACKED is that mission for enterprise leaders. I'm glad to be part of it."Silicon Slopes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded to bring capital, talent, and awareness to Utah's technology industry and to help companies start, grow, and scale in the state. Under CEO Clint Betts and a board of community leaders, the organization runs flagship events, education, and a statewide network of founders, executives, investors, and operators. Over the past decade, Silicon Slopes has become one of the clearest labels for Utah's tech community, both as a place brand and as a working nonprofit.Elkington co-founded Silicon Slopes. His STACKED appearance sits inside that same work: building the community that now brings CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, and security leaders into one executive forum. At Atonom, Elkington is building Cloud Employees: AI agents designed to own full jobs across sales, marketing, support, and HR. Unlike chatbots that wait for a prompt or single-purpose automation that breaks when a process changes, Cloud Employees are built to live inside company systems and keep high-volume work moving. Pipeline, tickets, recruiting support, and other always-on execution do not stop at 5 p.m. Leaders still set direction, standards, and judgment calls. Cloud Employees handle the work that never really ends.That product story maps onto STACKED's audience. Enterprise technology leaders are under pressure to ship AI that does more than demo well. They need operating models that hold up under real load, real compliance, and real customer expectations. Atonom's claim is not that people leave the building. It is that companies can add capacity without matching every gain with headcount.Elkington previously founded InsideSales, later known as XANT, which applied data and science to how companies grow revenue. Under his leadership, the company raised nearly $400 million from partners including Salesforce and Microsoft and scaled past 1,000 employees. That background in capital markets, enterprise buyers, and large operating teams is the lens he brings into STACKED's executive sessions.In July 2026, Atonom announced it would serve as a Gala Sponsor of Utah's Best of State Awards. Best of State has recognized people, companies, and institutions across Utah since 2004, with independent judging and a flagship Awards Gala in Salt Lake City. Medal winners and division leaders are honored for achievement, innovation, and contribution, not only commercial success.For Atonom, STACKED and Best of State sit next to each other on purpose. Best of State puts a spotlight on excellence already proven in communities across the state. STACKED puts enterprise operators in one room to raise the standard for how technology, security, and operating models get built next. Both are Utah institutions with reach beyond a single company brand. Both give Atonom a chance to stand with organizations people already trust."Excellence is not abstract," Elkington said. "It's the CISO who keeps a hospital online, the CTO who ships infrastructure that holds up, and the team that designs work so people can focus on judgment and relationships. Silicon Slopes puts those people in the same room. STACKED is that idea for enterprise tech."Utah's technology community has drawn national attention through company growth, investor interest, and large gatherings under the Silicon Slopes banner. Executive forums like STACKED matter because titles in the room match the decisions that move budgets: security architecture, core systems, fraud controls, and AI adoption that has to survive production. For peers and partners outside Utah, speaker lineups and nonprofit hosts are a quick signal of who is building in public.Speaking at STACKED puts Atonom's work in front of the operators who decide what gets deployed, what gets blocked, and what gets funded.Business, technology, and security leaders can find STACKED details and registration at https://www.siliconslopes.com/stacked . Silicon Slopes community information is at https://www.siliconslopes.com . Product and company information for Atonom is at https://atonom.ai About Silicon SlopesSilicon Slopes is a nonprofit that works to keep Utah one of the best places in the world to start, grow, and scale a company. Through events, education, advocacy, and community, it connects founders, executives, investors, and innovators across the state. Learn more at https://www.siliconslopes.com . STACKED details: https://www.siliconslopes.com/stacked About AtonomAtonom builds Cloud Employees, autonomous AI agents that execute real work across sales, marketing, support, and HR. Headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah, Atonom helps organizations scale capacity, improve speed, and free human teams to focus on high-value work. Learn more at https://atonom.ai About Best of StateThe Best of State Awards recognize outstanding people, organizations, and businesses in Utah based on achievement, innovation, and contribution. Through independent judging and a flagship Awards Gala, Best of State has celebrated excellence across the state for more than two decades. Learn more at https://www.bestofstate.org

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