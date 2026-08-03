Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for “Six Weeks: A Literary Memoir” in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ Six Weeks: A Literary Memoir ” by William Ledbetter has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:After a lifetime beside his sister, a brother has six weeks to keep one final promise.When an unexpected diagnosis brought Nancy home for hospice, the doctor gave her about six weeks.For her brother Bill, those weeks became more than a countdown. They became the final chapter in a family story shaped by duty, silence, erased women, hidden labor, and weight carried quietly from one generation to the next.Moving between Nancy’s final days and the generations that came before her, Six Weeks is a literary memoir about caregiving, sibling love, family fracture, and a promise between siblings to reconcile the choices they made, the choices made for them, and the weight carried forward.At its center is Nancy: funny, stubborn, faithful, private, and determined to meet the end with dignity. With those who loved her nearby, her brother tries to give her that dignity through the language he has always trusted: work, presence, protection, and love expressed through action.Restrained, intimate, and deeply personal, Six Weeks is a witness against erasure and a record of what it means to carry someone home with grace.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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