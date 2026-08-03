JD Flooring Brings Install-Only Flooring to North Bay and Muskoka

JD Flooring North Bay

North Bay installer JD Flooring offers install-only flooring across North Bay and Muskoka, with free written quotes and a one-year workmanship warranty.

When you choose me, you are getting me. If I say a floor needs levelling first, that is not an upsell. It is the difference between a floor that lasts and one that fails in a few months.” — Joey Duchesne, Owner, JD Flooring

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Flooring Specialist & Home Improvement Ltd. now serves homeowners, cottagers and businesses across North Bay, Ontario and roughly 100 kilometres around it, including the Muskoka cottage country. Owned and run by Joey Duchesne, a flooring installer in North Bay with 32 years on the tools who took over the family business in 2010, JD Flooring is built on a simple idea: a floor lasts when it is installed right, on a subfloor that was prepared properly first.

JD Flooring is an install-only specialist. The customer picks and buys their own flooring product, and JD Flooring installs it and supplies the consumables the job needs, such as levelling compound, underlay and adhesive. That independence is the point. JD Flooring is not tied to a showroom or a markup, so the advice a customer gets is about the floor, not about selling more product.

The company also draws a clear line between a flooring specialist and a general contractor. A general contractor may lay flooring over a floor that was never levelled, and the seams and joints can fail within months. JD Flooring assesses the subfloor first and tells the customer what the floor actually needs before a single plank goes down. When the work is completed to the recommended specification, including any required levelling, JD Flooring stands behind the installation with a one-year workmanship warranty.

JD Flooring installs hardwood flooring, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, linoleum and sheet goods, and handles stairs and recarpeting. The company also builds custom tiled showers, waterproof-membrane and wood decks, privacy fencing and finish carpentry. JD Flooring serves residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The service area covers North Bay, Callander, Powassan, Sturgeon Falls, Mattawa, Bonfield, Temagami, Temiscaming, Port Loring, Sundridge and Burk's Falls, and extends south into the Muskoka cottage market of Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Homeowners and businesses can request a free, no-obligation written quote at https://jdflooringnorthbay.ca or by calling 705-492-8461.

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