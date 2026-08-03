TinySuperheroes Launches August Compass Mission with Woven Health Collective

Helping Children Navigate Their Emotions with Courage and Compassion

At TinySuperheroes, we believe that emotional awareness is one of the greatest superpowers a child can develop” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes is proud to announce the launch of its August Compass Mission, a free social-emotional learning activity designed to help children build emotional awareness, strengthen self-awareness and social awareness, and develop healthy ways to understand and express their feelings. Made possible through the generous sponsorship of Woven Health Collective , the Compass Mission invites children to create their own Emotions Compass, an interactive tool that helps them recognize, communicate, and reflect on their emotions throughout the day.Just like a compass helps guide us on a journey, our emotions can guide us when we learn to understand them. By recognizing how they feel and sharing those emotions with trusted family members and friends, children develop greater confidence, compassion, and resilience while learning that every feeling has value."At TinySuperheroes, we believe that emotional awareness is one of the greatest superpowers a child can develop," said Erika Sinner, CEO and Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. "The Compass Mission helps children recognize that every emotion is important, giving them the tools to better understand themselves while also building empathy for the people around them. When children learn to navigate their emotions with confidence, they carry that strength with them for a lifetime."“The work TinySuperheroes does really resonates with our values at Woven Health Collective,” said Vin Keane, Vice President of Marketing. “We’re grateful to them, and for the opportunity to play a small part in helping children build confidence and resilience.”As part of the mission, children will create an Emotions Compass by drawing a circle divided into different emotional zones, assigning colors that represent their feelings, and adding a movable arrow they can spin throughout the day to reflect how they are feeling. Children are encouraged to share their emotions with a trusted family member or friend and reflect on how their feelings change over time and what helps them navigate difficult moments.The August Compass Mission supports the development of self-awareness and social awareness by helping children recognize, name, and communicate their emotions while building empathy for others. Through creative expression and meaningful conversations, participants discover that understanding their feelings is an important step toward building confidence, resilience, and healthy relationships.The Compass Mission is part of TinySuperheroes' free Monthly Missions program, which provides children and families with engaging social-emotional learning activities that can be completed at home, in hospitals, classrooms, or communities. Each mission is designed to help children develop important life skills while celebrating the courage, strength, and hope they demonstrate every day.Families can participate in the August Compass Mission by creating their Emotions Compass throughout the month and sharing their journey with the TinySuperheroes community. To learn more about the monthly mission program, visit www.tinysuperheroes.com About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and families facing medical challenges by creating a superhero identity and providing tools for emotional resilience. Through superhero capes, patches, and monthly missions, TinySuperheroes helps children discover their strength, courage, and unique superpowers while building confidence and connection during difficult journeys. By transforming challenges into opportunities for growth, TinySuperheroes reminds children that their diagnosis does not define them— their courage does. For more information, visit www.tinysuperheroes.com About Woven Health CollectiveWoven Health Collective unites deep scientific expertise, brand and digital strategy, and a veteran bench of creative, engineering, editorial, and commercial talent under a single, unified operating model – delivering AI-enabled, client- centric solutions across every phase of drug development and every commercial audience our clients serve. Headquartered in New York, NY, our teams are fully remote and distributed across North America and Europe. Read more at https://www.wovenhc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.