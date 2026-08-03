Survivor Outreach Services, Friends of Army Aviation Host Heritage Day for Gold Star Families

OZARK, Ala. — Surviving children and family members spent the morning immersed in Army aviation heritage Aug. 1 as Survivor Outreach Services partnered with the Friends of Army Aviation (FOAA) to host an interactive aviation day inside the FOAA hangar.

During the event, Gold Star families explored a UH-1 Huey static display and rotated through several age-appropriate learning stations. These stations covered information about pilots, including what they do and how to become one, as well as roles for crew chiefs and aircraft maintenance. Participants also learned about aircraft and flightline safety and visited a flight gear "try-on" station to don aviation helmets, jackets, and survival vests. The idea for the event began earlier this year after SOS staff met with Gold Star families seeking more aviation-focused activities.

“When we met with the Gold Star Families back in January, they wanted aviation activities,” said Cassie Layne, a longtime FOAA volunteer who also volunteers with Army Community Service. “I was already embedded out here, and I’m also an SOS volunteer, so I talked to the group for a couple months to see what we could do.”

Layne said FOAA members quickly embraced the concept and helped shape the day’s hands on stations.

“Community involvement is so important to us, and there is no community more deserving of support and recognition than that of the families of our fallen,” said retired U.S. Army Col. Christopher Carlile, president of Friends of Army Aviation. “We seek to honor the sacrifice made by these families with some informative and memorable fun for these special children.”

The event brought together a mix of retired pilots, maintainers and civilian volunteers, many with decades of experience.

“We’ve got old school pilots, people who’ve been around the block, and they definitely know how to give back to the community,” Layne said.

SOS staff said the aviation day offered families a chance to connect, learn and experience Army heritage in a setting built on support, remembrance and community. For the organizers and volunteers, the ultimate reward of the day was seeing the continuous smiles and joy on the faces of the children and families throughout the entire morning.