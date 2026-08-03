92nd ARW combines all-call with wing wide physical training

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — The 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s new leadership team put its command priorities into action July 29, transitioning its first wing all-call directly into a wing wide physical training session.

Col. Brian Epperson, 92nd ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Bob Wyman, 92nd ARW command chief, used the gathering to reinforce the wing's standards and priorities: Airmen and Families, Readiness, and Win the Fight. The subsequent fitness session aligns directly with the Department of War’s emphasis on operational readiness and comprehensive Airman fitness.

Epperson emphasized that these foundational pillars are not just concepts, but active standards that Fairchild Airmen must live daily to prepare for future conflicts.

"You are the engine of American airpower, the force that underwrites the global reach and lethality of the entire joint force," Epperson said. "It is on all of us to make sure we're ready for what's coming next, and that we will win when called upon."

The first priority, forging an unbeatable team, centers on Airmen and families. Under this pillar, wing leadership aims to prioritize the well-being of Fairchild's personnel, lead with courage and trust, and strengthen the bonds within units. Leadership emphasized that while military hardware can be matched by adversaries, a cohesive, empowered and resilient team represents an asymmetric advantage that competitors cannot replicate.

During the all-call, Epperson connected this priority directly to mental and spiritual resilience. He urged Airmen to take a "personal inventory" of their well-being and build strong peer support networks before challenging times arise.

"As we're going through experiences, lean on each other, lean on our wingmen, lean on the people that we're going through those hard and challenging experiences with," Epperson said. He encouraged the formation to build their support teams now, reminding them that their most valuable resources are often the peers standing right next to them.

The physical training session also served as a prelude to the wing's second priority: sharpening its competitive edge through readiness. This pillar emphasizes mastering agile combat employment and innovating at the speed of relevance to ensure the wing’s fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers remains the critical advantage required for joint warfighters to dominate in contested environments.

Epperson noted that physical readiness is a direct contributor to this competitive edge, emphasizing that the human element remains the military's most vital asset.

"Our people are our nation's ultimate weapon, and our Airmen here at Fairchild are the Air Force's ultimate weapon," Epperson said. "Getting after our physical presence, resilience and stamina will absolutely help us sharpen that competitive edge."

The wing wide workout, organized by Master Sgt. Spencer Browand, 92nd Maintenance Squadron superintendent, and the 92nd Force Support Squadron master fitness leaders, aimed to embody this mindset. Wyman emphasized that shared physical hardship across all ranks builds crucial connective tissue between units and sets the conditions for Airmen to thrive.

"We as leaders, no matter what our rank is, must be out there leading by example," Wyman said. "When we get out and PT alongside one another, regardless of our rank or unit, we foster that connectedness and community. It’s part of our warrior ethos."

Wyman added that he expects to see these collaborative fitness opportunities continue monthly, allowing different groups and individual Airmen the chance to lead and plan future sessions.

Epperson challenged Airmen to view the physical training standards not merely as a top-down mandate, but as an opportunity for personal and collective growth.

"Don't take this as just doing it because leadership tells you to, but do it because it's part of what's going to make you a better human, a better Airman, and a better wingman," Epperson said. "Take personal pride in it to look better and feel better. We are America's Super Tanker Wing—say it loud, say it proud."

The final priority, guaranteeing strategic deterrence to win the fight, represents the wing's "no-fail" contract with the American people. As the Air Force's premier air refueling wing, this mission is underpinned by Fairchild's ability to deliver rapid, global air refueling that extends the reach of the joint force and projects American airpower anywhere on the globe at a moment's notice.

Immediately following the commander's remarks, the formations dismissed to participate in the wing wide fitness session, establishing a physical standard for the wing's future under its new leadership.

For the Airmen of Fairchild, the message was clear: personal fitness, team cohesion and mission success are not separate goals, but a unified effort. As Chief Wyman noted, it is about "fueling our bodies" to better "fuel the fight." The event marked the beginning of a relentless, daily pursuit of readiness, reinforcing that the strength of the 92nd ARW lies not only in its tankers, but in the resilient Airmen who stand ready to answer the nation's call.