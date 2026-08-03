Rasmusson named Minnesota’s most effective Republican freshman state senator

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) has been recognized as the most effective Republican freshman state senator in Minnesota and one of the state’s most effective legislators during the 93rd Legislature by the Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL). The recognition comes from CEL's 2023-2024 State Legislative Effectiveness Scores (SLES), a data-driven ranking that evaluates lawmakers based on their ability to advance meaningful legislation and deliver results.

“Real leadership isn’t measured by slogans or theatrics – it’s measured by results,” Rasmusson said. “In the Minnesota Senate, my priority is to deliver results for the people I represent.”

During the 2023-2024 biennium, Rasmusson advanced priorities for Minnesota families, taxpayers, and Greater Minnesota communities.

Rasmusson played a key role in shaping the bipartisan $300 million package passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2023 to address the crisis facing nursing homes across the state. Additionally, during the 2024 session, Rasmusson was instrumental in passing bipartisan legislation to ensure Minnesotans continue to have access to emergency medical services in rural Minnesota. The aid package provided $30 million to support emergency medical services providers focused on serving Greater Minnesota communities.

Rasmusson also delivered results for Senate District 9 through his work on the Senate Capital Investment Committee. During the 2023 session, he helped secure funding for local projects, including the redevelopment of the Fergus Falls riverfront, flood hazard mitigation projects, the Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial, and the Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail in Ottertail City.

As a member of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, Rasmusson focused on lowering costs for Minnesotans. When Democrats imposed a gas tax hike in 2023, he responded and successfully delivered relief by authoring and passing legislation to repeal Minnesota’s minimum markup on gasoline. Similarly, his legislation to repeal government price-setting on dairy products passed the Legislature in 2023 with support from Minnesota’s dairy farmers.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking evaluates legislators using a comprehensive methodology based on 15 distinct metrics. The State Legislative Effectiveness Scores measure lawmakers’ effectiveness by examining the number and significance of bills they sponsor, how far those bills advance through the legislative process, and the substantive importance of their policy proposals. The scores provide a data-driven assessment of lawmaking effectiveness among legislators across the country.