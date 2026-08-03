The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office to Celebrate National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 11

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 August 2026

Contact:

Lindsey Bachman

Director of Communications, Legislative and Executive Affairs

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-479-2626 , lindsey.bachman@sos.nm.gov

This Nationwide Effort Encourages Citizens to Sign Up as Poll Workers

Santa Fe, NM — The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office is joining the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in recognizing August 11, 2026, as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. With the midterm elections about three months away, New Mexico’s County Clerks are still looking for voters who are willing to serve as poll workers during the 2026 General Election.

“What is really great about elections in New Mexico is that our laws require that there be poll workers representing different political parties at every polling location. That requirement is just one of the many ways we work to ensure a transparent and fair voting process,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Democracy is powered by these community members who step up and help ensure every eligible voter can securely cast a ballot. I encourage anyone who is interested in serving as a poll worker in November to contact their County Clerk’s Office.”

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day was established by the EAC in 2020 to highlight the vital role of election workers and encourage more Americans to serve their local communities. Since it started, this day has grown into a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the need for poll workers.

Poll workers help set up polling places and greet voters, verify voter registrations, and issue ballots. They help explain how the voting process works by demonstrating how voting machines are used and detailing voting procedures.

To assist the counties in their search for poll workers, the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office is collecting contact information from anyone interested in working the polls in the 2026 General Election. Voters can use this interest form to share on social media, with your friends and family, or through community networks to spread the word about working the polls.

To become a poll worker in New Mexico you must:

Be registered to vote in your county (Not registered? It only takes a few minutes at NMVOTE.ORG)

Attend an official training

Take an oath of office

Not be a candidate, law enforcement officer, or close relative of a candidate on the ballot in 2026 (spouse, parent, child, sibling, or in-law)

Have basic computer skills, a mobile phone, and an email address

NOTE: 16- and 17-year-olds can be poll workers (§1-2-7(D) NMSA 1978). This is a great way for young people to learn about and get involved with voting.

Compensation for Election Day poll workers in New Mexico is set by state law (§1-2-16 NMSA 1978). Workers are compensated at no less than the federal hourly minimum wage and not to exceed $400 for the day. County Clerks set the wage for workers who assist during the Early Voting period.

Anyone interested in working the polls for the General Election can either contact their County Clerk directly (find contact information for all 33 New Mexico County Clerks here) or fill out the Secretary of State’s interest form.

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