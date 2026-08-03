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Traffic Advisory - Kings Highway Traffic Pattern Change at Sandhill Boulevard Intersection

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2026) – The Kings Highway traffic pattern change at Sandhill Boulevard is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10.  This traffic pattern will affect northbound traffic between Interstate 75 and Sandhill Boulevard. Kings Highway will be down to one lane through the Sandhill Boulevard intersection. This new traffic pattern change will assist drivers as Wright Construction Group continues construction on widening the roadway.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. 

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Yandy Fuentes, Wright Construction Group at Yandy.Fuentes@wcgfl.com.

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Traffic Advisory - Kings Highway Traffic Pattern Change at Sandhill Boulevard Intersection

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