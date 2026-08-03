Lillie&Lee, America’s Most-Followed Pet Wellness Brand, Expands Into Human Wellness

Lillie&Lee Human Wellness Line of Products

Lillie&Lee brings the same independent third-party lab testing, clean formulations and rescue-rooted mission to a full human line, backed by new research.

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lillie&Lee, America’s most-followed pet wellness brand with more than 950,000 followers across its social media platforms, today announced the national expansion of its human wellness line , extending to people the same transparency standard it built for pets.The human wellness line of supplements spans daily foundations and targeted support, including a men’s multivitamin, a women’s multivitamin, a greens formula, and the company’s new sugar-free, THC-free gummies:1. Calm, with CBD for everyday balance2. Clear, with CBD and CBG for daytime focus3. Cozy, with CBN and CBD for restful sleepLike the company’s pet products, each human wellness product is made with clean, simple ingredients and backed by published lab results.The expansion is grounded in the company’s founding belief, a healthier pet and a healthier you, and now in its own data. In the Lillie&Lee Pet Wellness Consumer Trends Report 2026 , a survey of 4,095 pet parents, 65 percent said their pet took a regular supplement in the past year and 72 percent said they did too. Pets often lead the way: 29 percent of respondents gave their pet a CBD supplement last year, while only 19 percent took one themselves. In these homes, the same people filling the treat jar are filling the pill organizer.Every supplement line Lillie&Lee makes, for pets and for people, is backed by independent, accredited third-party lab testing with publicly available Certificates of Analysis . Products are manufactured in US facilities that are cGMP-compliant, FDA-registered or SQF-certified depending on the line.With the expansion, Lillie&Lee became one of the only wellness companies to publish independent third-party lab results across both its pet and its human product lines.“Lillie taught me that when you care for a dog, you learn how to care for yourself, and our community just proved it with their own stories and feedback,” said Lee Asher, founder of Lillie&Lee. “The next step in our mission is to build a new kind of wellness brand, where caring for yourself, your family, your pets and for others are all connected. Real wellness isn't just about you, it's about caring for something bigger than yourself.”“We want our customers to understand that we go to great lengths to bring them great quality products, proven results and community to back that up,” said D.J. Gugenheim, President of Lillie&Lee. “Every product we make for both dogs and people is carefully tested to meet high quality standards. Our goal is to help people see that wellness is a shared journey between pets and their owners. Very few brands take this approach or focus on improving the health of both together.”About Lillie&Lee:Lillie&Lee, the pet-and-human wellness company, is the next chapter of Asher House Wellness, founded by animal rescue advocate Lee Asher, whose Asher House sanctuary in Oregon has given hundreds of rescue dogs a second life. The brand is named for Lillie, the St. Bernard whose rescue started it all. Lillie&Lee makes American-made, independently third-party tested supplements and CBD for pets and the people who love them. Its CBD line is independently third-party tested with publicly available Certificates of Analysis. Learn more at lillieandlee.com.

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