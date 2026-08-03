OSI Global Earns Greenly Gold Climate Strategy Rating, Ranking Among Top 5% of Assessed Companies

Greenly gold climate strategy medal awarded to OSI Global

2025 greenhouse gas assessment shows a 6% reduction in total emissions and a 29% improvement relative to revenue

SANTA BARBARA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSI Global has earned a Gold Climate Strategy Rating from Greenly, placing the company among the top 5% of organizations assessed for climate governance.The rating follows OSI Global’s 2025 greenhouse gas emissions assessment, conducted with Greenly using methodology aligned with the international GHG Protocol. The assessment examined emissions across the company’s operations and value chain.OSI Global’s calculated footprint for 2025 was 86.37 kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent. The company reduced its absolute emissions by approximately 6% compared with 2024, while emissions relative to revenue declined by 29%.“Completing this assessment gives us a clearer view of where our environmental impact comes from and where we can make meaningful improvements,” said David Colman, COO of OSI Global. “The Gold rating is an important milestone, but the real value is having credible data that can guide our priorities and help us measure progress over time.”The assessment also identified opportunities for continued improvement across purchasing, supplier engagement, transportation, and product lifecycle impact.OSI Global plans to use the 2025 assessment as a benchmark for evaluating future progress and refining its emissions-reduction priorities.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services.Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape.With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.

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