Spots Remaining: Owls of Rhode Island!

There are a few spots remaining for Level #1 of "Owls of Rhode Island"! The Town of Cumberland is excited to partner with the Audubon Society of Rhode Island to bring this programming to the Amaral Building on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Children will discover the fascinating owls that call Rhode Island home while learning about their habitats, diet, amazing senses, and unique adaptations. Best of all, each program includes a live owl! ➡️ Level 1 (10:00 AM) – For students entering Grades 1–2 Hands-on activities introduce young learners to owl senses and adaptations.

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