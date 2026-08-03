Containment jumps to 17 percent on Grasshopper Fire as firefighters brace for east winds

Firefighters have reached a major milestone on the lightning-caused Grasshopper Fire, reporting 17 percent containment as the blaze reaches 31,571 acres. There are currently 854 personnel assigned to the incident.

On Sunday, crews successfully conducted strategic firing operations along the 160 Road and Forest Road (FR) 27. These controlled burns removed fuel ahead of the main fire, slowing its progress toward the community of Friend. On the southern edge, firefighters strengthened barriers and moved deeper into the burn area to extinguish remaining hot spots along Badger Creek.

Firefighters are focused on preparing for a weather shift. Light, dry easterly winds are expected to develop around midday today, with stronger east winds anticipated early next week.

North: Crews are working to strengthen FR 2720 and 2730 to create better barriers.

Crews are working to strengthen FR 2720 and 2730 to create better barriers. Northwest: Teams have moved into backup positions (contingency lines) to protect against the incoming wind.

Teams have moved into backup positions (contingency lines) to protect against the incoming wind. South: Personnel continue "mop up" work to secure the lines they have already built.

As fire activity has diminished near Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is scaling back its presence. Two structural task forces were reassigned to other regional fires yesterday, and two more are scheduled to return home today. Three task forces remain on-site to patrol communities and prepare buildings near Friend Road and Badger Creek Road.

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of Hood River and Wasco counties. Residents can check their current status on the interactive evacuation map.

An emergency shelter is open at South Wasco County High School (699 4th St., Maupin, OR).

(699 4th St., Maupin, OR). Animal Shelter: Large animals can be taken to the Sherman County Fairgrounds (66147 Lone Rock Road, Moro, OR).

Large animals can be taken to the (66147 Lone Rock Road, Moro, OR). Closures: A specific area of the Mt. Hood National Forest is closed to the public. A campfire ban is also in effect for the forest.

A specific area of the is closed to the public. A is also in effect for the forest. Drones: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. Unauthorized drone flights pose a serious risk and will force all firefighting aircraft to be grounded immediately.

For the latest air quality information and smoke updates, visit fire.airnow.gov. To check your local fire restrictions, visit the Oregon Department of Forestry website.