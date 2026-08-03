More Than 59,000 West Virginia Children Receive Child Support Through DoHS ...

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE), is highlighting the important role child support plays in helping children and families achieve greater financial stability during Child Support Awareness Month this August.

During the most recent Federal Fiscal Year, BCSE helped ensure 59,518 West Virginia children received financial support by distributing more than $181.7 million in child support payments. As of June 2026, the Bureau managed 69,240 active child support cases, connecting thousands of children with the financial support they need to grow and thrive.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up with the support they need to succeed," said Carl Ayers, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. "Child support is one of the many ways we help strengthen families by promoting financial stability and ensuring children have access to the resources they need to thrive. Child Support Awareness Month reminds us of the positive impact these services have on children, families, and communities across West Virginia."

Beyond collecting and distributing child support payments, BCSE also establishes legal parentage, an important step in securing financial support, health benefits, inheritance rights, and other legal protections for children. During the most recent Federal Fiscal Year, the Bureau established 11,549 paternities, helping strengthen family stability and ensuring children have access to the support they deserve.

"Behind every child support case is a child who depends on those resources for everyday needs," said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of the DoHS Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. "Our team is committed to helping families establish and enforce child support orders, connect parents with services, and ensure children receive the financial support they deserve. Every payment helps build a stronger foundation for a child's future."

Throughout August, BCSE employees will wear green each Wednesday to recognize Child Support Awareness Month and raise awareness of the important role child support services play in strengthening children, families, and communities across the Mountain State.

To learn more about the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and available services, visit bcse.wv.gov.