Back to School, Back to Reading: Free Audiobook Program Helps Texas Students with Dyslexia Start the Year Strong

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Austin, TX— As students return to school this August, the Texas Talking Book Program (TBP) is reminding families and educators about a free resource that can help students with dyslexia succeed: access to more than 180,000 audiobooks and audio magazines, all provided at no cost and narrated by real people.

Dyslexia affects an estimated one in five students. Audiobooks can help strengthen literacy skills, increase reading engagement and build confidence. Research has shown that students who regularly use audiobooks often develop a greater interest in reading and improve academically.

“Every student deserves the chance to fall in love with a story, regardless of how they read it,” said Alicia Topolnycky, TBP Engagement Specialist. “As families prepare for the new school year, we want them to know that a free, nationwide library of audiobooks is available with a simple application.”

Any Texan with a qualifying reading disability, including dyslexia, may be eligible. There is no minimum age to enroll, and membership lasts a lifetime. Applications can be certified by educators, school staff, dyslexia specialists or medical providers, and no medical records nor insurance information are required.

TBP offers books for all ages and reading levels, including classroom classics and popular fiction and nonfiction titles. Students can access materials through the BARD mobile app or a free Digital Talking Book Machine mailed to their homes. There are no waitlists, due dates, late fees or charges for lost materials.

Texas Senate Bill 2075 requires school districts to inform families of students with dyslexia, or those at risk of dyslexia, about TBP. Teachers may also apply for a free School Classroom Account to support students in the classroom.

Families and educators can find the application, certifying-authority requirements and program details online, or reach the Texas Talking Book Program directly by phone (toll-free in Texas): 1-800-252-9605 or email to tbp.services@tsl.texas.gov.

The Texas Talking Book Program provides free library services for Texans of all ages who are blind or have a visual, physical or reading disability. To learn more, visit www.TexasTalkingBooks.org or call 1-800-252-9605.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.