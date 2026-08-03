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2026 Assessments Released: Barriers to Navigating the DD Waiver Waiting List and Supports for Family Caregivers

Our assessments review important service areas. We propose how to make services for people with disabilities better. State law calls for us to assess two areas each year.

Barriers to Navigating the DD Waiver Waiting List and Supports for Family Caregivers

We looked at the challenges people with developmental disabilities (DD) and their families face when trying to get a DD waiver. We found that people with DD and their families have a hard time getting accurate, up-to-date information about their current waiting list status, priority level and next steps.

We also looked at the financial and administrative stress family caregivers face, and how to better connect them with resources. Information delivery is overwhelming, especially for new caregivers who “don’t know what they don’t know.”

Our assessments outline targeted, actionable recommendations for state lawmakers and state and local government agencies. These include how to strengthen service delivery, increase transparency and improve caregiver well-being across the Commonwealth.

Read more about our findings and recommendations in the full assessments:

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2026 Assessments Released: Barriers to Navigating the DD Waiver Waiting List and Supports for Family Caregivers

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