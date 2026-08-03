Tranquil Tails® and FIDO Friendly® Magazine Partner to Support Animal Shelters and Pet Adoption

FIDO Friendly Tour Vehicle Greg and Susan Sims, FIDO Friendly Magazine John and Lisa Bryson - Tranquil Tails

Official Campaign Partnership Supports the 18th Annual Get Your Licks on Route 66® Pet Adoption Tour

We're honored to partner with FIDO Friendly in support of the extraordinary work being done by animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country.” — John Bryson, President of Tranquil Tails®

SUSSEX, WI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal shelters and rescue organizations play a vital role in communities across America, caring for millions of homeless pets each year while working tirelessly to find them loving forever homes. According to Shelter Animals Count, an estimated 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters and rescues across the United States in 2024, with more than 4.1 million finding homes through adoption. Yet many shelters continue to face overcrowding, limited resources and the ongoing challenge of caring for animals awaiting adoption.Recognizing the extraordinary work of these organizations, Tranquil Tailsand FIDO FriendlyMagazine today announced a new partnership for 2026 focused on raising awareness for pet adoption, supporting local animal shelters, and promoting pet wellness through FIDO FriendlyMagazine's annual Get Your Licks on Route 66Pet Adoption Tour.For 25 years, FIDO FriendlyMagazine has celebrated the bond between people and their pets through travel, lifestyle, health, adoption and community storytelling. For nearly 18 years, Greg and Susan Sims have remained dedicated to one mission—to encourage pet adoption, recognize the remarkable work of local animal shelters and rescue organizations, and inspire families to open their hearts and homes to homeless pets.That mission comes to life each year through the magazine's Get Your Licks on Route 66Pet Adoption Tour, a 6,000-mile journey from Los Angeles to Chicago that partners with local animal shelters to host adoption events, engage local communities, and raise awareness and financial support for participating shelters. Over its first seventeen years, the tour has helped thousands of homeless pets find loving forever homes while shining a national spotlight on the organizations dedicated to their care.Coinciding with the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 in 2026, this year's tour provides an opportunity to celebrate America's Mother Road while shining an even brighter spotlight on the life-changing impact of pet adoption.As the tour's Official Campaign Partner, Tranquil Tailswill help support the campaign by promoting pet adoption awareness and plans to provide a selection of products and samples from its innovative pet calming and wellness product line at participating tour stops. Designed to help reduce stress and promote calm, Tranquil Tails' pet wellness solutions can provide added comfort for pets during life's many transitions—including the exciting journey from shelter life into a loving forever home."At Tranquil Tails, our mission has always been simple—helping pets live calmer, happier lives," said John Bryson, President of Tranquil Tails. "We're honored to partner with FIDO Friendly in support of the extraordinary work being done by animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country. If our pet wellness solutions can help make the transition into a new home more comfortable for adopted pets and their families, then we're helping fulfill the mission that inspires us every day."Greg Sims, President and Co-Founder of FIDO FriendlyMagazine, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving the lives of companion animals."Every shelter we visit is filled with passionate people working tirelessly to give homeless pets a second chance," said Sims. "We're proud to welcome Tranquil Tailsas our Official Campaign Partner. Together, we're helping raise awareness for pet adoption while recognizing the incredible organizations that make a difference in communities every day."Susan Sims, Publisher and Co-Founder of FIDO FriendlyMagazine, added, "For nearly two decades, our mission has been to connect communities with local shelters while inspiring more families to experience the joy of pet adoption. We're delighted to welcome Tranquil Tailsas our Official Campaign Partner as we continue expanding the reach and impact of the Get Your Licks on Route 66Pet Adoption Tour."The 2026 Get Your Licks on Route 66Pet Adoption Tour will include visits to animal shelters and community events at nine destinations along historic Route 66, beginning September 5, 2026. Traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, the tour will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 while bringing national attention to local adoption organizations, encouraging pet adoption, and supporting participating shelters through community engagement and fundraising activities.About Tranquil Tails: Tranquil Tailsis a pet wellness brand dedicated to easing anxiety and promoting calm in the lives of cats and dogs. Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and nature-identical solutions that support the emotional well-being of pets at every age. Rooted in pheromone research, our products are thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients—free from petroleum-based carriers —giving pet parents peace of mind. Every Tranquil Tails product is developed with compassion, transparency, and a deep respect for the bond between pets and their families. Proudly based in the U.S., we are committed to supporting pet households and giving back to the broader animal-loving community. Learn more at www.tranquiltails.us About FIDO FriendlyMagazine: Now celebrating its 25th year, FIDO FriendlyMagazine is the Travel & Lifestyle Magazine for you and your dog. Each issue features pet-friendly destinations, hotel reviews, health and wellness topics, adoption stories and the latest trends for traveling and living with dogs. Created 18 years ago, the Get Your Licks on Route 66Pet Adoption Tour has become the signature initiative of its founders, connecting communities with local animal shelters while encouraging pet adoption across America's most iconic highway. Learn more at www.fidofriendly.com

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