Virtual Conference to Focus on Action, Engagement, and Advocacy for Suicide Prevention

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to prevent one of our most preventable causes of death: suicide.

Join the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation on Sept 1, 2026, for a virtual conference focused on action and advocacy in suicide prevention.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF) will host Together Forward: Action, Engagement & Advocacy in Suicide Prevention, a virtual conference on September 1, 2026, for partners who want practical ideas, stronger connections, and renewed energy for suicide prevention work.

The daylong event will feature leaders, practitioners, advocates, and people with lived experience in sessions focused on youth and school-based prevention, community strategies, postvention, advocacy, systems change, digital crisis intervention, ethical artificial intelligence, and whole-person mental health.

“This conference is about bringing people together in a way that feels practical, hopeful, and connected,” said OSPF CEO Tony Coder. “Whether someone is a clinician, educator, first responder, policymaker, advocate, or a person with lived experience, we want them to leave with tools they can use and a reminder that they are not doing this work alone.”

The program will include keynote and breakout sessions, interactive conversations, a community showcase, opportunities for connection, and continuing education credits for eligible licensed professionals. Inspirational messages from Ohio State University Head Football Coach Ryan Day and University of Dayton Men’s Basketball Coach Anthony Grant will also be featured.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention will participate as a global partner and exhibitor, bringing a worldwide perspective, content, and speakers to the conversation. Conference sessions will explore public health and systems approaches, community empowerment, youth prevention, inclusive prevention, technology and innovation, and the importance of centering lived experience.

“There is no single path into suicide prevention,” Coder said. “Some people come to this work through their profession, some through their community, and some through personal experience. When those voices are in the same virtual room, we can learn from one another to help save lives.”

The conference is open to anyone who is committed to preventing suicide.

Registration and additional information are available online.

OSPF is a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to prevent one of our most preventable causes of death: suicide. Our work includes reducing the stigma of suicide, promoting evidence-based prevention strategies, and raising awareness about suicide’s relationship to mental illness and substance use disorders, and other factors that contribute to suicide.

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