AI LIKENESS RIGHTS, INFLUENCER BRANDS AND STREAMING RESIDUALS: THE NEW FRONTIER OF ENTERTAINMENT DIVORCE

Rebecca L. Palmer Technology-enabled coercive control (TECC) involves the misuse of digital tools, including smartphones, GPS tracking, social media, shared cloud accounts, and home surveillance devices, to monitor, harass, and intimidate intimate partners.

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