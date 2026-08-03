APPELLATE COURT UPHOLDS MURDER CONVICTION FOR TALLAHASSEE MAN
July 30, 2026, 4:23 p.m. ET
A Florida appellate court upheld the conviction of a Tallahassee man for a 2023 murder during an attempted gun sale.
Jaheim Nixon was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in September 2024, and asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to review his case.
His attorneys argued that Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper shouldn't have allowed the jury to hear from a particular witness.
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