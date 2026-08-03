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APPELLATE COURT UPHOLDS MURDER CONVICTION FOR TALLAHASSEE MAN

July 30, 2026, 4:23 p.m. ET

A Florida appellate court upheld the conviction of a Tallahassee man for a 2023 murder during an attempted gun sale.

Jaheim Nixon was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in September 2024, and asked the 1st District Court of Appeal to review his case.

His attorneys argued that Circuit Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper shouldn't have allowed the jury to hear from a particular witness.

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APPELLATE COURT UPHOLDS MURDER CONVICTION FOR TALLAHASSEE MAN

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