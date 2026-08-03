MADELINE’S 'YOU LIKE' BREAKS INTO APPLE MUSIC’S TOP 10 GLOBAL PUNK PLAYLIST at #4

St. John’s singer-songwriter also lands on the U.S. “New in Rock” list

ST JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newfoundland pop-punk singer-songwriter MADELINE has broken into Apple Music’s flagship “ New in Punk ” playlist at #4 globally — one of the platform’s most competitive human-curated stages — with her self-released single “ You Like .” The placement is live on the same global playlist across Apple’s Canada, US, UK, Ireland, Australia and Japan storefronts. In the US, the world’s largest streaming market, the song has also landed on Apple Music’s “ New in Rock ” playlist at #65.It’s a rare result for an artist from Atlantic Canada. A review of roughly 220 Newfoundland and Nova Scotia punk, rock and pop-adjacent artists found only seven with any confirmed placement on a global, genre-curated Apple Music playlist in the past five years. Of that group, MADELINE is one of just two fully independent artists, and the only one documented in the top 10 of a flagship “New in [Genre]” playlist.In a Canadian streaming market where the three major labels lead an estimated 72% of listening, a self-released track cracking Apple’s global punk and rock tiers is astonishing.The placement was earned: “New in Punk” and “New in Rock” are curated by hand by Apple Music’s genre editors, not generated by algorithm, fan vote or ad spend. “You Like” was written by MADELINE (Madeline Salter) together with Adrian Morris of Halifax (Neon Dreams), who also produced the track; Corey LeRue handled mixing and mastering.The scale of what MADELINE broke through is worth spelling out. Apple Music’s catalog passed 100 million songs in 2022 and has kept growing every day since. Industry-wide, an average of 106,000 new tracks were delivered to streaming services every single day in 2025 — up 7% from 2024 — according to Luminate’s 2025 Year-End Music Report. A top-10 spot on a flagship global playlist is a sliver of real estate that would be a significant achievement for an artist with a major-label, and is a true anomaly for an unsigned artist.“You Like” dives headfirst into the tension between self-preservation and self-sabotage, pairing raw, confessional lyrics with anthemic energy. It’s an “angry girl anthem” that channels frustration into empowerment MADELINE delivers an unflinching anthem that captures the emotional push and pull of toxic cycles, trauma, and the complicated lure of staying when you know you should run.Drawing on the lineage and inspiration of Avril Lavigne, P!NK, Olivia Rodrigo and the storytelling edge of Alanis Morissette, Madeline has built a reputation for turning emotional chaos into cathartic anthems with releases singles Letting Go and MESSY. Earlier this year she released 1AM, a slow burn built for late-night overthinking.On the home front, MADELINE has already been building momentum. MusicNL nominated her for Pop Artist of the Year in 2024 and Rock Artist of the Year in 2025 and recently announced her two more 2026 accolades (Rock Artist of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year).MADELINE began performing at age 5 and was songwriting by 9. She released her debut self-titled EP Madeline in 2020 at just 15 followed by her 2024 EP, Memoir, which offered a raw and emotional journey of her high school years.More information and streaming links: madelineofficial.comMedia contact info@madelineofficial.com

Madeline "You Like"

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