Love Come To My Door - Heidi Huelskoetter's Newest Release

Heidi Huelskoetter - Love Come To My Door - Heidihmusic.com LOVE COME TO MY DOOR - HEIDI HUELSKOETTER (Heidihmusic.com)

Love Come To My Door

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Check out Heidi Huelskoetter's latest single, "LOVE COME TO MY DOOR". Heidihmusic.com After years spent behind the scenes as a songwriter and one of Atlanta’s most respected vocal coaches, Heidi Huelskoetter is back with her newest single, Love Come To My Door.

A former writer with PolyGram Publishing and longtime Master Vocal Coach at Jan Smith Studios, Heidi has returned to the studio recording with the honesty, grit, and heart of an artist who has truly lived the songs she sings.

Blending Americana, folk, and singer-songwriter influences, her music tells stories of resilience, love, loss, and second chances. This isn't a comeback—it's a homecoming.

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